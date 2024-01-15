Fannin Meadows Grand Opening Event On January 19Th 20Th 2024, To Showcase New Community & Model Homes In Tyler Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gorgeous New Homes at Fannin Meadows Community

Event Highlights: Home Tours, KMOO/KWJV Radio Broadcast, Scavenger Hunt, Free BBQ, Ribbon Cutting, Prizes and Move-in Specials

- Michael CallaghanTYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Four Leaf Properties announces the Grand Opening of Fannin Meadows , the new 437 home site manufactured home community with five-star amenities in Tyler Texas.Fannin Meadows Community is located between Hwy 271 and Interstate I-20 towards Winona but only 9 minutes from downtown Tyler.The Grand Opening Event will be held on January 19-20th 2024, (10:00-5:00)..KMOO/KWJB Radio Remote with live broadcast and prizes 1/19, 2:00.Ribbon Cutting 1/19, 2:00.Home Parade & Scavenger Hunt 1/19, 2:30.Free BBQ/Texas Smokehouse.Drawings and prizes; Gift cards.Model Home Tours and Prizes throughout 2-day eventNew home buyers can take advantage of amazing Grand Opening Move-In deals including 'live free for one month', 'low money down deals', and membership in the 'STAR50 First Residents Program'.“The Fannin Meadows launch is beyond exciting with brand new, eBuiltTM energy-efficient homes and an amazing lifestyle experience with full amenity package; clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball, dog park, playground and more,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner, Four Leaf Properties.“Fannin Meadows offers incredible value for families, singles and seniors looking for their dream home.”

