Clean Remedies' Convenient And Cost-Saving Subscribe And Save Program Offers Exclusive Discounts And Perks For Customers

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avon, OH - Clean Remedies, a leading provider of sun-grown USDA Certified Organic THC and CBD products, gives customers 30% off their first order and 25% off every order after that through their Subscribe And Save program. This program offers buyers a convenient and cost-effective way to purchase their favorite THC and CBD products while also receiving exclusive discounts and perks.

Clean Remedies has always been dedicated to crafting premium CBD and THC products from 100% organically sun-grown hemp on their Oregon farms. The company is committed to clean practices, operating from 100% USDA Certified Organic farms to ensure all products adhere to the highest quality standards.

With Clean Remedies' Subscribe & Save program , customers will receive a generous 30% off their first order and 25% off every order after. This allows customers to save money while continuing to enjoy the high-quality and effective products that Clean Remedies is known for. In addition, subscribers will also receive a luxury-size free sample with each order, providing them with the opportunity to try out new products.

But that's not all - subscribers will also receive free quarterly full-size gifts, giving them the chance to discover and try out new CBD products from Clean Remedies. The company is also offering access to seasonal savings, allowing subscribers to take advantage of special discounts and promotions throughout the year. As a special bonus, subscribers will also receive a 50% discount on their subscription anniversary, making it even more rewarding to be a part of the Clean Remedies community.

The Subscribe And Save program is a testament to Clean Remedies' commitment to providing affordable, accessible, and luxurious wellness solutions to its valued customers. The program boasts an automatic 25% discount on all subscriptions, making Clean Remedies' premium products more economical for those seeking natural alternatives to support their well-being.

Clean Remedies' commitment to transparency and quality extends beyond its products to include a customer rewards program. Customers can earn reward points through both one-time purchases and subscription orders, enhancing the overall value of their wellness investment.

Clean Remedies' 100% guaranteed shipping to all 50 states, without the need for a prescription, reflects the company's commitment to accessibility. By adhering to clean practices, Clean Remedies ensures that customers receive products of the highest quality, backed by the assurance of USDA Certified Organic farms, ISO-7 Labs, and GMP practices.

Clean Remedies is a trusted CBD and THC product company committed to providing premium, natural wellness solutions. With products crafted from 100% organically grown hemp on their Oregon farms, the company upholds clean practices, ensuring the highest quality standards in every offering. Clean Remedies' Subscribe And Save program reflects their dedication to customer satisfaction, offering automatic discounts, exclusive benefits, and a seamless shopping experience.

