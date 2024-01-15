Alan-1 Announces First In-Person Avian Knights Tournament With A Record Prize Pool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Information regarding the upcoming Tournament

Alan-1, Inc., an award-winning local game developing studio, will hold their first in-person tournament with players flown in from across the country!

ROY, UT, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alan-1, Inc., an award-winning studio based in Utah and developer of Avian Knights, is excited to announce its first-ever annual eSports championship event. The event will be held at Flynn's Retrocade in Roy, UT on January 27 beginning at 10 am MST, and it promises to bring together the best players from around the world to compete for a grand prize pool of $17,500.The tournament will feature 8 of the world's top Avian Knights players, battling it out in a High Score Round Robin Shootout.“We are incredibly excited to bring the Avian Knights community together for this historic event. Our players have shown remarkable skill and dedication, and we can't wait to see them perform live,” says Brad Howard, President at Alan-1.In addition to the main tournament, the event will include meet-and-greets with top players, exclusive merchandise, and a showcase of upcoming Alan-1 titles.We are so excited to see everyone, and this tournament is a celebration of those players” says James Anderson, CVO.“It's a chance for fans to see their favorite players in action and for us to engage with the community that Flynn's has been a part of since 2016Registration for future Tournaments opens in 2024 and can be accessed via the official Avian Knights Steam Page , all you need to do is play the game! Admission at the door is 10$ Per Person.About Alan-1Alan-1 is a local game developer looking to revive classic arcade competition with modern gameplay, graphics, and features. Started in 2021, Alan-1, Inc. has been committed to creating innovative gaming experiences and fostering a wholesome and fun gaming community. Avian Knights, the company's flagship title, has garnered statewide acclaim and a dedicated player base since its release in May of last year.About Avian KnightsAvian knights is an 8-player arena fighting game with fast paced action that promotes skill-based competition! It's a hypercasual game that anybody can pick up and play, whether they are alone or with friends and family! What makes Avian Knights unique, however, is its global leaderboard system with integrated tournaments that allows players from all over the world to compete for high scores. The top 8 players then get the opportunity to fly out and compete head-to-head against the other champions to see who will be awarded the title of world champion! Anyone can participate simply by playing the game and creating an account with Alan-1.

