Bihar: Hindu Man Found Dead A Month After Marrying Muslim Woman

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) A Hindu man was found dead in Bihar's Vaishali district on Monday -- almost one month after he got married to a Muslim woman with whom he had been in a relationship for three years, an official said.

Santosh Kumar Chaudhary, 24, a resident of Bahuara village, who was missing since Sunday night, was found hanging from a tree, the police said.

According to the police, Santosh Kumar Chaudhary was in a relationship with a 21-year-old Muslim woman, Mosrath Khatoon, of his neighbouring village, Maalpur. His family has accused the woman's family of having a role in his death.

Santosh was working in a factory in Delhi. Khatoon went there on December 17 last year.

It was learned that both got married on December 18 according to Hindu rituals in a temple, and later, also got their marriage registered in court.

In Vaishali, Khatoon's father Mohammad Saukat Ali had lodged an FIR against Santosh Kumar Chaudhary, saying his daughter was kidnapped by him.

When police questioned Santosh, he brought Mosrath Kharoon to his native village Bahuara, and also presented her at a police station.

Santosh's father, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, meanwhile, said: "We have presented the girl in Patepur police station. She went with my son on December 17, 2023. My son did not kidnap her. She also confessed that she went with my son on her own but the police handed her over to Saukat Ali.

"Saukat Ali asked my son Santosh to come home on Sunday evening. Since then, he was missing and his body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. We strongly suspect that Saukat Ali and his relatives were involved in the murder of my son."

Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that he has filed a complaint against 10 people, including a Sub-Inspector and a Sarpanch of Bahuara Panchayat.

Irate villagers had blocked the Mahua-Tajpur road and demanded strict action against the accused. They were eventually calmed down after senior officials met them and assured strict action against the accused.

