John Clark, Chairman Of Municipal Law Section At Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, To Instruct At Oakland University

John Clark, Chairman of the Municipal Law Section at Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, was invited to teach at Oakland University. He will instruct students in The Master of Public Administration Program, focusing on Public Sector Labor and Employee Relations.

This course delves into advanced practices related to managing and facilitating productive labor/management relationships in Michigan's public sector. It specifically addresses the responsibilities of public sector supervisors/managers handling labor and employee relations in a unionized workforce. Online lectures will cover the dynamics between management and labor organizations, along with various relevant topics and discussions. The course aims to present realistic situations and proven solutions to the challenges faced by public sector managers in today's unionized environment.

John Clark specializes in labor and employment law, serving clients in both the public and private sectors since 1995. Additionally, he is a certified employment arbitrator through the American Arbitration Association, overseeing complex employment matters for both public and private sector claimants.

With extensive experience in labor and employment law, including contract negotiations, arbitrations, and handling various legal proceedings, Mr. Clark has authored papers and presented on labor and employment topics. He has also addressed the intricate processes surrounding the appointment of Emergency Managers.

The Master of Public Administration Program at Oakland University enhances excellence in public and nonprofit management by strengthening the leadership capacity, problem-solving skills, public service values, and community engagement of current and aspiring executives. The program is designed to provide outstanding service to students, the communities served, and the public at large.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. stands as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan, boasting over 45 years of legal expertise. With offices strategically located in Troy, Lansing, and Munising, Michigan, our firm comprises a dedicated team of over 60 attorneys, offering comprehensive legal services. Recognized as a Top Tier Law Firm in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has earned additional accolades, including being named a Cool Place to Work by Crain's Detroit Business and securing a spot on the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces list. Learn more at .

