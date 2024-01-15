Spanglish Movies Sees Success With Hispanic Audiences, Upcoming Releases Positioned For Continued Momentum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colao 2

Capitan Avispa

Theatrical release of Colao 2 earning over $10k per screen in its opening weekend

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of their theatrical release of Colao 2 earning over $10k per screen in its opening weekend, Spanglish Movies is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing Hispanic movie-going market. This record per-screen average for a Hispanic release in the post-pandemic era, along with Eugenio Derbez's Radical also earning an impressive $6k per screen in its opening weekend, demonstrates the strength of Latino audiences looking for entertainment that resonates with their culture and experiences.Spanglish Movies has several high-profile upcoming releases that should continue driving interest from this key demographic:Soccer Soul, an Epic Documentary on Lionel Messi (releasing January 19th): Following the soccer legend's journey struggling with frustrations, hopes and responsibilities to finally reach World Cup glory in Qatar. An emotional rollercoaster for every child worldwide who dreams of being Messi.Capitan Avispa (April 11th): An animated superhero adventure featuring vocal performances from stars Luis Fonsi and Juanes. The film is supported by promotional partnerships with family brands like Burger King, resonating strongly with parents and children.Perdiendo el Juicio (Summer 2024): A romantic comedy starring Clarissa Molina and Shalim Ortiz as sparring divorce lawyers who unexpectedly fall for one another.Odisea (Summer 2024): Latin music superstar Ozuna stars in and produces this big-budget biopic chronicling his journey to the top of the global music charts.With these uniquely Hispanic stories hitting theaters soon, Spanglish Movies is poised to reinforce their reputation for quality Latino-focused films as well as box office success. As mainstream studios struggle connecting diverse audiences, the company's commitment to authentic cross-cultural storytelling could provide a model for the industry, while welcoming more Latino filmmakers to propel Hispanic theatrical releases to new heights.

Luis Hidalgo

Spanglish Movies LLC

...

Colao 2 trailer