U.S. Personal Finance Software Market To Hit $343 Mn, By 2026, At 5.0% CAGR | Personal Capital Corporation,Quicken Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) U.S. Personal Finance Software Market to Reach $343 Mn, by 2026, at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Personal Finance Software Market by Product (Web-based Software and Mobile-based Software) and End User (Small Businesses Users and Individual Consumers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the U.S. personal finance software market was estimated at $232 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2026.

Increase in need to track & manage income, rise in dependency on the Internet and surge in the use of mobile applications propel the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. On the other hand, availability of open-source solutions restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing awareness among people towards usage of personal finance monitoring is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC:

The mobile based software segment to dominate during 2018-2026

Based on product type, the mobile based software segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2026. Increased customer preferences to use mobile-based software, which is portable and enhances flexibility in managing personal finance software spurs the growth. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period . The research also analyzes web-based software.

The small business users segment to lead the trail during the study period

Based on end-users, the small business users segment generated the major share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the total market. The software helps small business users to make smarter money decisions by highlighting spending trends, and tracking financial goals. The individual consumers segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by 2026. The fact that the use of personal finance software has now become quite prevalent in managing bank accounts, credit cards, investments, income, and expenditure of an individual has driven the growth of the segment.

Key players in the industry

The key market players analyzed in the report include doxo Inc., IGG Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Quicken Inc., You Need a Budget LLC, Moneyspire Inc., Buxfer, Inc., Personal Capital Corporation, CountAbout Corporation, and Qapital, Inc. Adhering to a number of high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.

Trending Reports at Discounted Price:

Exchange Traded Fund Market :

Blockchain In Retail Banking Market :

Canada Extended Warranty Market :

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market:

Financial Guarantee Market :

Australia Bank Guarantee Market :

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

@monikak





Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn