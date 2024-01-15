Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the hand-held surgical instruments market size is predicted to reach $10.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the hand-held surgical instruments market is due to an increase in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest hand-held surgical instruments market share. Major players in the hand-held surgical instruments market include Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., KLS Martin Group, Aspen Surgical Products Inc.

Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Segments

By Product: Forceps, Retractors, Dilators, Graspers, Scalpels, Other Products

By Application: Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Other Applications

By End User: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

By Geography: The global hand-held surgical instruments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand-held surgical instruments are usually built of premium stainless steel and come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes appropriate for various surgical procedures. Hand-held surgical instruments are used in the surgical procedures and operated on while being held in hand. A wide variety of hand-held surgical instruments are used in numerous surgical operations, including scalpels, forceps, scissors, and retractors.

The main product types of hand-held surgical instruments are forceps, retractors, dilators, graspers, scalpels, and others. Forceps are used for securely grabbing, pulling, or holding items, especially during delicate operations. A forceps is a two-bladed tool with a handle that can be used for various tasks, including managing sterile dressings, squeezing or gripping tissues, and others. Neurosurgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive surgery, obstetrics and gynecology are the applications of hand-held surgical instruments. These instruments are used by hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Characteristics

3. Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Size And Growth

......

27. Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

