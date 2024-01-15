Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the healthcare adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $56.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the healthcare adhesive tapes market is due to the increasing number of accidental cases due to heavy trafficking. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare adhesive tapes market share. Major players in the healthcare adhesive tapes market include 3M Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann AG, Avery Dennison Corporation.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Segments

By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

By Backing Material Type: Paper, Fabric, Plastic, Other Backing Material Types

By Application: Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV Line, Ostomy Seal, Hygiene, Bandages, Transdermal Patches, and Blister Protection, Diagnostic, Monitoring and Medical Devices, and Optical Care, Other Applications

By Geography: The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare adhesive tape refers to pressure-sensitive tape that sticks and stays in place with firm pressure. They can be made from various materials, but most are breathable for comfort and ease of use. The healthcare adhesive tapes are used to offer the holding of a bandage or other dressing onto a wound.

The main types of resins for healthcare adhesive tapes are acrylic, rubber, silicone, and other resin types. Acrylic healthcare adhesive tape is a resin-based, two-part adhesive, comprised of acrylic or methyl acrylic polymers. The various types of backing materials include paper, fabric, plastic, and other backing material types applied in surgery, wound dressing, splints, secure IV line, ostomy seal, hygiene, bandages, transdermal patches, blister protection, diagnostic, monitoring, medical devices, optical care, and others application.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Size And Growth

......

27. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

