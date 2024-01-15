Red Phone Booth Miami Announces NEW Grand Opening Dates Of February 2Nd & 3Rd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Phone Booth Entry

Red Phone Booth Bar

Brickell Shrimp Pizza

Craft Cocktails

Brickell Owners (L-R): Cam Harrington & Johnny Weber

1920's Prohibition Experience Opens Next Month in Miami's Brickell Neighborhood﻿﻿

- Stephen de Haan, FounderMIAMI, FL, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Phone Booth , a true 1920's Prohibition Experience, has announced their Official Grand Opening will take place on February 2nd and 3rd in Miami's Brickell neighborhood at 1010 Brickell Ave, Suite 500, Miami, FL 33131.Red Phone Booth will host various Open House Tours for potential members starting January 23 - 26 by appointment only / RSVP. VIP / Members-Only Parties are scheduled to take place on January 30th and 31st, with the Grand Opening Events on February 2nd and 3rd (by invitation only). The public is welcome to attend the Grand Opening events after 9:00pm (please see website for dress code requirements). With the original location in downtown Atlanta, GA, Red Phone Booth expanded locations that include the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX and now Miami, FL. NOTE: Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and are expected to sell out quickly.Red Phone Booth is an exceptional prohibition experience featuring a turn of the century craft cocktail selection and exclusive cigar program. With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth will offer an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail, signature cigar and small plate. While the exclusive lounge will be open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests will need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Opening in a prime location in Brickell, Red Phone Booth will feature a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway. The venue will showcase exquisite design elements, including vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. The almost 6,000 square foot venue will feature 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and hand-painted ceiling with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout the venue. Located on the second level, the Mafia Room is available to rent for private events and has its own private bar, pool table, poker table and flat screen TVs.Red Phone Booth Hospitality was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan. The Brickell location is the first franchise location to open and will be operated by Weber Bros Hospitality."We are thrilled to be opening the doors this February of our newest location in the Brickell neighborhood," said Stephen de Haan. "We are excited to partner with our franchise partners in Miami on this project. In addition, we know what a unique mix of residential, shopping, dining and nightlife Brickell has to offer that makes this an ideal location for adults looking for a unique Prohibition experience where they can enjoy award-winning cocktails while focusing on conversation among friends and colleagues."Red Phone Booth also offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices. In addition, craft cocktails have hand chipped double-reverse pass osmosis ice, garnishes cut to order, a collection of some of the rarest liquors available and over a dozen tinctures, bitters and flavoring agents to help breathe new depth. Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits' history from key leaders in the industry.Red Phone Booth patrons will enjoy exceptional Italian inspired appetizers and small bites menu to include Stuffed Peppadew Peppers, Polpette and Insalata di Bistecca as well as a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order. Unique menu items to the Brickell location will be the Brickell Shrimp Pizza, Stone Crab Claws and Shrimp Cocktail.In addition to its extraordinary libations, Red Phone Booth will also offer an extensive selection of 200+ products from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. In developing the humidor, Red Phone Booth prioritized quality and desirability of their products over quantity of any one brand, therefore will continually bring in fresh new inventory.Red Phone Booth spared no expense on the latest, state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes. Extensive time, money, and effort was placed in the state-of-the-art AAON ventilation system, and other additional temperature-controlled fresh air intakes and exhausts. Additionally, Red Phone Booth installed proprietary Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology, the only air purification solution to test for SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes. Members and their guests can feel safe and have maximum enjoyment while relaxing in the lounge.Red Phone Booth's goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest's expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.﻿Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and are expected to sell out quickly. Membership starts at $400 (individual) to $7,500 (corporate) with packages in between. The Red Phone Booth Brickell location is currently accepting applications for membership.Visit for more information.About Weber Bros HospitalityWeber Bros Hospitality is a leading hospitality company dedicated to creating exceptional dining and entertainment experiences. With a portfolio of successful venues across the country, Weber Bros Hospitality continues to push the boundaries of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.“Weber Bros Hospitality has a proven track record of delivering exceptional dining and entertainment concepts, and Red Phone Booth will be no exception,” said Cam Harrington, Owner of Weber Bros Hospitality.“With our commitment to excellence and dedication to creating extraordinary experiences, Weber Bros Hospitality is poised to redefine the Brickell nightlife scene.”"We are incredibly excited to bring the Red Phone Booth concept to Brickell," said Johnny Weber, Owner of Weber Bros Hospitality. "Our goal is to create an atmosphere where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and step into a world of sophistication and intrigue. Whether you're seeking a romantic evening, a gathering with friends, or a memorable celebration, Red Phone Booth will provide an unmatched experience."FOR MEDIA USE: MEDIA ASSETS DROPBOX (photos)Please find venue photos from other properties. Photo credit and description is listed in the "Comments" section for each photo.

