Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Growth Accelerating With Rising Awareness About Body Temperature Monitoring Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Future Market Insights, Inc. predicts a surge in the clinical thermometer market, fueled by rising infectious diseases and growing temperature-sensitive industries. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is growing due to the increased use of various thermometers in the healthcare sector and remote monitoring devices due to a surge in chronic infectious diseases. The global temperature monitoring devices market registered a valuation of US$ 9.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a growth of 6.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 17.68 billion by 2034 . Request Exclusive Sample Report: Temperature Monitoring Devices Industry Strategic Insights, The rise in diseases like swine flu, dengue fever, and malaria, which require precise body temperature measurements to decide the appropriate course of treatment, is driving the market expansion. Every year, the CDC estimates that there are about 2,000 new cases of malaria identified in the United States. Additionally, according to the same source, infectious and parasitic disorders were the primary diagnosis in around 15.5 million hospital visits in the United States, and over 200 million cases of malaria were reported in the WHO African region in 2018. Additionally, there is also an increase in awareness among other industries, including the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Maintaining a specific temperature during various product development phases is crucial in these companies. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As a result of the growing importance of continuous temperature monitoring in people, non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems are the market leader as a product and account for around 54.3% of market value in 2022.

The oral cavity segment is set to lead in terms of the application of temperature monitoring devices with a market value share of around 48.4% in 2022, owing to the increasing acceptability and compliance of patients toward this application.

Hospitals & clinics are considered the leading segment in terms of end users, with a CAGR of 7.3% at the end of the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, as well as the associated increasing volumes of surgical procedures. North America is the leading region in the global temperature monitoring devices market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast years. Report Scope as per Temperature Monitoring Devices Industry Analysis:

Attribute Details Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value, Units for Volume Key Countries Covered .

The United States .

Canada .

Brazil .

Mexico .

Argentina .

The United Kingdom .

Germany .

Italy .

Russia .

Spain .

France .

BENELUX .

India .

Thailand .

Indonesia .

Malaysia .

Japan .

China .

South Korea .

Australia .

New Zealand .

Türkiye .

GCC, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered By Product Type:

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System By Application:

Oral Cavity

Rectum

Ear Others By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Home care settings Others By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





"Rising Infectious diseases and demand for telehealth and remote patient monitoring devices are propelling the sales of temperature monitoring in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the demand in cold chain and shipping to track temperatures may create opportunities for industry experts. "

says Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Market Competition

Manufacturers are turning to discreet and innovative temperature monitoring devices to meet consumer demands. Therefore, brand promotion takes place on a parallel path. The leading key players rely on a mixture of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations.



3M

Testo AG

Terumo Corporation

Siemens AG

Rees Scientific

Omron Healthcare

Monnit Corporation

Honeywell

Deltatrack

Cosinuss GmbH

Abb Ltd.

SensoScientific, Inc.

Omega Engineering

Kelsius, Ltd. Emerson Electric

Purchase this report now

to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Some key developments are as follows:



In 2022, Sensitech introduced a touchless temperature monitoring solution with app support for improved supply chain visibility. The newest wireless addition to Sensitech's renowned line of digital temperature monitoring products, the TempTale Ultra BLE, was released. In 2020, the launch of SafetyTemp (DHI-ASI7213X-T1), a thermal temperature monitoring station, was announced by Dahua Technology. This launch benefits businesses and educational institutions, as they may swiftly and accurately screen visitors for signs of increased body temperature with this simple-to-implement technology, which doesn't require any direct physical touch.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the market for temperature monitoring devices in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global temperature monitoring devices market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product– (contact-based temperature monitoring systems and non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems), by application (oral cavity, rectum, ear, and others), by end user (hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here .



About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare

Domain:



Patient Monitoring Devices Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecas, 2022-2032. - Review and Request to Access Sample PDF Study.

Temperature Sensors Market by Product, By connectivity, By Application and by Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032. - Review and Request to Access Sample PDF Study.

Super Antioxidant Supplement Market By GliSODin and Pycnogenol Ingredients From 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access Sample PDF Study.

Liquid Filled Capsule Market by Hardgel and Softgel Capsules, from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access Sample PDF Study.

Sales Outlook of Periodontal Gel in the United States Including Periodontitis, Gingivitis, and Other Applications through 2034. - Review and Request to Access Sample PDF Study. Cosmetic Peptide Manufacturing Market Forecast by Signal and Structural Peptides from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access Sample PDF Study.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in

Dubai

and has delivery centers in the

United Kingdom,

the

United States, and

India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401,

Newark, Delaware

- 19713,

USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:

[email protected]

Website:



LinkedIn |

Twitter |

Blogs

|

YouTube

Logo:

SOURCE Future Market Insights