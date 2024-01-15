Joey's Food Fight Cooks Up Youtube Videos For Hunger Relief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highland Park, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Park, Illinois -

Celebrity chef Joey Morelli is firing up his comedy YouTube channel to raise money for Joey's Food Fight, a charitable organization with a mission to empower and educate children in orphanages worldwide through the power of cooking. As the owner and founder of Joey's Food Fight, Morelli believes that his organization can help disadvantaged children grow up to be self-sufficient, confident adults by teaching them valuable culinary and life skills.

The Chicago-based chef has a strong background in Restaurant Management and Culinary Arts. Morelli has many years of experience working for successful establishments in the restaurant industry, and now owns and operates a popular Jewish deli in the Chicago area. Joey's Food Fight is the latest example of Morelli's lifelong passion for giving back to his community: he is also on the board at StandUp for Kids Chicago, and provides food to teen shelters three times a week so hungry and homeless youth can have a hot meal. Through his work with Joey's Food Fight, which has a website at , Morelli also partners with other organizations working to support impoverished and orphaned children worldwide, because he understands that organizations can make a greater impact in the lives of children in need when they collaborate with each other and listen to the people they are trying to help.

On the Joey's Food Fight YouTube Channel, Morelli showcases the work his organization is doing to feed hungry people worldwide. In each city he visits, Morelli works with local organizations and restaurant industry professionals to batch cook large meals to offer to people in the area who need food. In a recent video, he visits church kitchens in cities in the midwest US where teams of volunteers led by renowned chefs preparing food to serve to homeless people in the area. By partnering with local food access organizations, establishments with commercial kitchens they can use, and top tier industry professionals, Joey's Food Fight ensures that everyone they feed is nourished by their high quality, delicious food, because they know that access to good food is important to human wellness.

Morelli plans to use the YouTube channel to spread the word about the work he is doing, so he can more effectively build a community of supporters to help him continue his work supporting orphanages around the world. In recent videos, he talks about his plans for the years ahead, and the orphanages in various developing nations that have asked for his assistance. When Morelli visits an orphanage, he works to ensure the establishment is capable of sourcing and sustaining their own nutritional needs by building a functional kitchen and teaching orphans and staff alike how to acquire and cook their own food. In doing so, he empowers orphanages to take better care of their charges and helps the children learn valuable life skills that will be useful to them as adults.

In addition to YouTube, Joey's Food Fight has a presence on several other social media platforms, including an Instagram profile and a TikTok account which can be found here: @joeysfoodfight . There, the organization shares short clips of their work and from their YouTube channel, including cooking videos and videos of volunteers handing out food to the unhoused and migrants in sanctuary cities and places where they are underserved. Viewers can expect heartwarming stories, friendly kitchen banter, and delicious culinary creations alongside Joey Morelli's warm heart and bubbling sense of humor. By gathering a community of devoted supporters, Morelli aims to expand his mission further, to help even more people have access to their most basic needs. Joey's Food Fight plans to use the combined powers of community and kitchens to address critical issues facing society today, including food insecurity, homelessness, and social justice.

watch?v=fis4IsdQqCg

Anyone who wants to learn more about Joey's Food Fight or support them in their work on the front lines of hunger relief is invited to visit their website, YouTube channel, or other social media profiles to learn how they can help Joey's Food Fight fight hunger.

###

For more information about Joey's Food Fight, contact the company here:

Joey's Food Fight

Joey Morelli

(847) 997-0407

...

Joey's Food Figh

191 Skokie Valley Road

Highland Park IL 60035

CONTACT: Joey Morelli