FCAA Welcomes New Credit Counseling Agency Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The FCAA is comprised of non-profit agencies that provide financial counseling services to hundreds of thousands of consumers each year.

- Lori PollackBOCA RATON, FLA., USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) is pleased to announce the addition of three new member agencies. Money Management International , American Financial Solutions and InCharge Debt Solutions have joined the ranks of other leading non-profit credit counseling agencies (CCAs) that make up the organization.“These outstanding agencies not only make the FCAA stronger but also bring new voices and ideas to the table,” said Lori Pollack, FCAA executive director.“Together, our members serve hundreds of thousands of consumers each year.”For 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has helped its clients achieve financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate and liberate. MMI offers financial education and consumer counseling related to credit, debt, housing expenses, student loans and post-disaster recovery.American Financial Solutions (AFS) is one of the nation's largest non-profit credit and financial counseling agencies. It provides comprehensive debt solutions, including financial education, credit counseling services, housing counseling, bankruptcy and student loan counseling nationally. Founded in 1999, the nonprofit advises clients on a variety of debt solutions to reduce and repay credit card, medical and other unsecured debt.Also new to the FCAA is InCharge Debt Solutions (IDS). The nonprofit has provided confidential and professional credit counseling, debt management services, bankruptcy education, housing counseling and educational initiatives promoting financial literacy since 1997.“We're pleased to welcome MMI, AFS and IDS to our organization,” said Martin Lynch, FCAA chairman.“The experience and insights of these agencies will enhance member collaboration, further enabling our work in setting industry standards for consumer education and advocacy and elevating the quality of financial counseling services provided by our members.”About the FCAAThe FCAA is a membership association comprised of the nation's leading credit counseling agencies. Its members provide consumer credit counseling, housing counseling, student loan counseling, bankruptcy counseling, debt management and various financial education services to consumers across the United States.

