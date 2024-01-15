“Once Upon A Crime: A True Crime Podcast” Returns With All-New Episodes On Monday, Jan. 15, 2024: Get Ready For Thrills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esther Ludlow

Unveiling the Dark Secrets: January's True Crime Podcast Series Takes You on a 3-Part Deep Dive into an Infamous Case of "The Girl in the Box.”

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Once Upon A Crime: A True Crime Podcast" returns on January 15th, 2024, with host Esther Ludlow taking viewers on a riveting journey into the untold stories behind real-life crimes. Narrated in a storytelling style, Ludlow thoroughly explores the details of each case, delivering listeners facts and information not available elsewhere.

With meticulous attention, Ludlow conducts detailed research, ensuring that listeners gain a comprehensive understanding of the crimes covered in the podcast. The range includes kidnappings, murders, mysterious disappearances, serial killers, and celebrity crimes.

Ludlow brings back the chilling and extraordinary tale of unparalleled malevolence in her latest series. However, it's also a story of faith, resilience, and the bravery exhibited by a young girl in overcoming a harrowing nightmare orchestrated by the most heinous of predators.

"In 1977, Colleen Stan was hitchhiking from Oregon to visit a friend when she was offered a ride by a young, married couple near Red Bluff, California. What followed was a seven-year nightmare for the 20-year-old, which chillingly became known as "'The Girl in the Box,'" says Ludlow.

New episodes drop every Monday. Each episode is a 30-minute narrative, sharing stories of tragedy without sparing any detail. Listeners can explore Episode 308: "The Kidnapping of Colleen Stan" on "Once Upon A Crime," accessible across various podcast platforms. Accompanying videos are also available on YouTube.

With a passion for true crime dating back to her teenage years, Esther Ludlow entered the podcasting scene in 2012. The inception of her true crime podcast, "Once Upon A Crime," took place in June 2016. Within eight months, the podcast garnered over 1 million downloads, and its audience continues to expand steadily. Esther's distinctive blend of storytelling, a profound interest in true crime, and a background in psychology results in a captivating and one-of-a-kind podcast.

As the sole force behind the podcast, Esther takes on the roles of writer, producer, and editor. Her solo venture has created over 300 episodes, accumulating 32 million downloads. "Once Upon a Crime" has earned recognition in The San Jose Mercury News, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, Uproxx, Women's Health, Marie Claire, and Harper's Bazaar magazines.

