PCNA Launches Givee Selecttm, The Ultimate Solution In Personalized Gifting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All-In-One Store Platform Transforms Custom Gifting with Ease, Personalization, and an Eco-Conscious Approach

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept North America

(PCNA), the leading supplier of promotional products, is proud to announce the launch of Givee Select . This all-in-one platform revolutionizes the gifting process, offering a seamless experience both for those giving and receiving.

Givee Select streamlines personalized gifting with its centralized online store platform, designed to simplify the gifting process for any occasion, such as conferences and corporate events. The platform empowers distributors to handpick from a curated collection of high-quality gifts and offers the option for unique personalization. This innovative approach ensures a rich variety of choices while minimizing waste.

With the ability to create a gifting storefront quickly and easily, coupled with the convenience of fast drop shipping for a single flat fee,

Givee Select simplifies gifting from start to finish. The easy-to-use platform ensures transparent pricing without hidden fees, eliminates the need to store inventory, and is bolstered by the dependability and expertise of PCNA.

Key Features of the

Givee Select Platform:



User-Friendly Interface: An easy-to-use platform enabling distributors to build custom stores in under five minutes.

Fulfillment With No Hidden Fees: Pay only for your store, product, and shipping for complete order fulfillment. No middlemen, aggregators, third parties, or hidden fees.

Personalization Powered by Print-On-Demand:

Provide a memorable and unique experience where guests can add their name to elevate gifting experience.

Centralized Solution: Access a curated catalog with a wide range of products, control guest access, manage billing, and track shipments all in one place.

Flat Rate Shipping: One price for fast, direct-to-recipient drop shipping for all gift orders.

More Choice/Less Waste: Enabling guest choice without commitment to inventory delivers products guests will want and not leave behind.

No Inventory Commitment: No up-front inventory helps eliminate excess caused by overproduction.

"We're empowering our distributors to offer personalized, meaningful gifts with ease," states Neil

Ringel, CEO of PCNA. "Our goal is to equip distributors with a sophisticated tool that facilitates appreciation, builds relationships, and leaves a lasting impression, all while upholding our commitment to sustainability."

How

Givee Select Works:



Create An Event Store:

Quickly and easily create a storefront. Configure the look and feel with your customer's brand colors, logos and more.

Pick & Design Your Products: Select gifts from PCNA's curated Givee catalog of high-quality products including products offering personalization. Launch Your Store:

Once a store is live, invite guests to choose and personalize their gifts.

The platform provides complete fulfillment, empowering distributors to configure a store in minutes without wasting time on lengthy intake forms, complicated coding, or confusing digital technology. Once a store is launched, distributors can rest assured that they only pay for what is ordered by guests, eliminating overbuying and guesswork with the power of

Givee Select.

"Our dedication to innovation shines with

Givee Select," said Holly Brown, Chief Revenue Officer of PCNA. "Listening to and understanding the needs and challenges of

distributors is the inspiration for

this solution. It is a time-saver innovation focused on the power of choice, and a total reinvention of the personalized gifting experience. By blending a diverse array of high-quality products with personalization, we're enabling our clients to focus on gifting without the worry of order logistics or any

other fulfillment hurdle. Givee Select reinforces what really matters - creating gifts that are cherished and inspire pride."

Explore the future of gifting at pcna/givee .

For media inquiries, please contact: Megan

Frain, [email protected]

About

PCNA

PCNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyconcept, the world's leading promotional products supplier. With headquarters near Pittsburgh, Pa., PCNA operates Trimark, Leed's, Bullet, JournalBooks, ETS Express and Spoke Custom, offering customers the industry's biggest and most diverse collection of products. To learn more, go to .

SOURCE Polyconcept North America (PCNA)