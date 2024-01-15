Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size Worth USD 2.84 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urinary drainage bags market size was USD 1.99 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urological disorders, rising elderly population, and increase in gynaecological and urological operations are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Moreover, rising number of urinary infections is one the key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) stand as one of the prevalent bacterial infections encountered in clinical settings. Their primary impact lies within the lower urinary tract, specifically involving the bladder and its related structures. Within higher-risk populations, the incidence of UTIs spans from 10% in community settings to rates as elevated as 30% among hospitalized individuals annually.

Advantages of urinary drainage bags such as excellent urine containment, leak prevention, and cleanliness maintenance are a few of the primary factors boosting revenue growth of the market. These bags make a substantial difference in patients' comfort and well-being, especially in situations of urine incontinence or surgical recuperation. Furthermore, urinary drainage bags help to reduce issues linked with uncontrolled urine, such as skin irritation and urinary tract infections.

The concerns regarding infections and leakages and impact on patient's psychological well-being are some of factors that could restrain revenue growth of the market. Infections caused by improper handling or maintenance of these bags can cause increased concern and suffering in people who rely on them to control urinary difficulties. Fear of probable leaks or accidents adds to emotional strain, impacting these individuals' general mental health and quality of life.

Segment Insights

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of surgical procedures performed and rising cases of end-stage renal diseases are the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

As per U.S. Renal Data System 2020 Annual Data Report, around 786,000 people in the U.S. had end-stage kidney disease, with 71% on dialysis & 29% with a kidney transplant. In addition, in September 2021, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, almost 1 in 5 people with hypertension & 1 in 3 people with diabetes had kidney disease. Moreover, rising number of urological procedures and therapies is one of the major revenue growth of the segment. After the completion of any surgery, constant monitoring and care are necessary, owing to which the demand for hospital admissions is expected to rise.

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into large capacity bags and leg bags. Large capacity bags segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. These help to considerably minimize the frequency of bag changes, enhancing patient and healthcare provider convenience. They aid to minimize disturbances to patient activities and sleep, improve comfort, and enable continuous urine drainage by accommodating higher volumes.

Also, these bags help to reduce the possibility of unintentional spills or leaks, improving cleanliness and lowering the risk of skin irritation and urinary tract infections. Their higher capacity is particularly useful in some medical situations when controlling significant urine production is required, such as after certain operations, in critical care settings, or with patients experiencing diuresis owing to underlying health issues.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rise in cases of urological disorders and the strong presence of key players in this region dominates the global urinary drainage bags market. According to the Urology Care Foundation, millions of Americans suffer from overactive bladder diseases. Robust healthcare infrastructure is one of the few factors contributing to revenue growth of the market in region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The region's considerable aging population, along with the incidence of chronic ailments such as end-stage renal disease, Alzheimer's disease, and paralysis, highlights the importance of these bags in delivering effective treatment. Urinary drainage bags provide practical solutions for both hospital and home care settings in locations where rapid access to healthcare services may be limited. Also, growing frequency of urological and gynecological operations demands the widespread use of these bags to assure the best possible post-operative recovery.

Scope of Research