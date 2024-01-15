               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Guerbet: Financial Agenda For 2024


1/15/2024 12:16:37 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial agenda for 2024

Villepinte, 15 January 2024 : Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2024.

Publications calendar
  • 2023 ANNUAL REVENUE
February 08, 2024, after trading
  • 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS
March 20, 2024 , after trading
  • 2024 1ST QUARTER REVENUE
April 25, 2024 , after trading
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
May 24, 2024
  • 2024 2ND QUARTER REVENUE
July 25, 2024 , after trading
  • 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS
September 25, 2024 , after trading
  • 2024 3RD QUARTER REVENUE
October 24, 2024 , after trading



About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €753 million in revenue in 2022.

Contacts :

Guerbet
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer + 33.1.45.91.50.00 / ...
Claire Lauvernier, Group Communication Director +33.6.79.52.11.88 / ...

Actifin
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33.1.80.48.25.31 / ...
Jennifer Jullia, Media Relations +33.1.56.88.11.19 / ...

Attachment

  • Guerbet_PR Agenda 2024

