Birdfy Lands In Walmart: Available Now In-Store Nationwide

Birdfy Available in Walmart

Birdfy proudly announces the official launch of several of its products in selected Walmart stores throughout the United States from January 1st, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORLINIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Birdfy, an innovator in the birding space and known for its smart bird feeder range, proudly announces the official launch of several of its products in selected Walmart stores throughout the United States from January 1st, 2024. This expansion into brick-and-mortar retail locations signifies a major achievement for Birdfy in establishing its brand and solidifying it as a leading choice for those interested in birding. To celebrate this, Birdfy is also promoting its Lucky Bird event, offering the chance to win prizes up to $1000.

Birdfy: Birding Made Modern with Smart Feeders

Birdfy has established itself as one of the top choices for birdwatching enthusiasts. Their innovative, smart Bird Feeders, designed to be installed in backyards or gardens, automatically record videos and recognize over 6000 species of birds, sending live updates to users' phones for a more convenient, interactive birdwatching and feeding experience for homeowners around the globe. Outside of their best-selling feeder range, they also offer a range of products, birdhouses, bird poles, perches, bird seed guards, and more.

Birdfy actively participates in bird conservation and collaborates with welfare organizations, being an active partner of Tardorna Wildlife Hub in the UK, supporting local initiatives and research on bird habitats.

Walmart and Birdfy: Sustainability and Innovation Hits Retail

Outside of contributions to environmental protection and sustainable development, Birdfy has consistently ranked as a top seller for bird-related products online via Walmart . Now, broadening its reach to meet diverse customer needs, Birdfy is thrilled to announce the launch of five products in Walmart in stores across the United States.

Among these, are the Birdfy Feeder Lite, the eco-friendly Birdfy Nest, made from FSC-certified material, the Birdfy Camera, Photo Kit, and Solar Panel.

Customers can now experience these innovative products firsthand by visiting Walmart's offline stores, where they can truly appreciate the unique features and benefits of Birdfy's offerings, whether new to the hobby or considering a modern upgrade.

Limited Time Only: Birdfy's Lucky Bird Event

In celebration of the expansion into stores, Birdfy is thrilled to announce its Lucky Bird event, designed to ring in the new year and help spread the cheer of birdwatching to those new or considering the hobby.

In this event, customers have the opportunity to win impressive rewards. A Super Early Bird prize nets users with a $1000 Walmart e-card simply for being the first nationwide buyer, while the first buyer at each Walmart store stocking Birdfy stands a chance to receive a $100 Walmart e-card, open to the initial 20 claimants. There are also extra prizes, including the Lucky Bird, an opportunity for a lucky participant to win a $1000 Walmart card.

To participate and for full terms and conditions, follow Birdfy on social media. For more information on Birdfy and its range of bird feeders, visit the official store here.

Birdfy Press

Netvue

