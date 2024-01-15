Sensory Processing Disorder Survivor Turned CEO Wins International Awards For Innovative Product Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Liz HollandOAKLAND, CA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liz Holland, CEO of Sensory Product Design, has been making waves in the world of product design with her innovative solutions for everyday problems and triggers. As a lifelong Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) survivor, Holland has dedicated her career to alleviating symptoms and finding solutions not only for herself, but for others as well.Holland's journey began as a child, struggling to navigate the world with SPD. She experienced constant sensory overload and struggled to find products that could help her cope. Frustrated with the lack of options, she took matters into her own hands and began designing products that could alleviate her symptoms. Little did she know, this would lead her to become a 6-time international award-winning product designer and entrepreneur.Through her company, Sensory Product Design, Holland has created a range of products that cater to individuals with SPD, as well as those with other sensory sensitivities. Her designs have been praised for their functionality, practicality, and effectiveness in addressing everyday triggers. Holland's products have helped countless individuals find relief and improve their quality of life.Holland's passion for finding solutions to everyday problems has not gone unnoticed. Her work has been recognized with multiple international awards for her innovative designs, including the prestigious; Red Dot Design Award, Popular Science“Best of What's New” Award, Industrial Design Excellence Award (IDEA) twice, Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design Good Design Award, and Tennis Magazine's Editor's Choice. Her products have also been featured in major publications and have gained a loyal following among individuals with SPD and their families.With many products in the works, she decided to start with her flagship Cozy💤 (pronounced co-zees) line of products. The first two, the CozyThrow💤 (Adult size - pronounced cozy throw-zees) & CozyCo💤 (Child size - pronounced cozy co-zees) blankets. Her vision is to not only Shine a Light on SPD, but to help ALL people that struggle with a whole range of issues from anxiety, social stress, to circulation issues, to name a few ... and , of course, for those who just want a cozier more complete way to read, watch a movie, work from home and/or a multitude of ways to use their Cozy💤 products. Their patent pending revolutionary feet & hand pockets (with a finger & thumb openings) allows almost anything to be held WHILE keeping hands warm!While there have been many types of blankets and products that have sold hundreds of millions, that claim to help people be warm, there has NEVER been one that addresses the fundamental issue of warming extremities! Until NOW! This is not only due to warming extremities, but when people are all wrapped up, it feels like an adult swaddle. They can FEEL their nervous systems settle down.As Holland continues to expand her product line and reach more individuals in need, she remains committed to her mission of making the world a more sensory-friendly place. With her determination and innovative designs, she is truly making a difference in the lives of those with SPD and other sensory sensitivities. To learn more about Holland and her products, visit Sensory Product Design's website at to find Cozyzzz and other helpful products.News Release by Smith Profits , a Robert J. Smith Productions Company:Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles .Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith ProductionsFor more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. ... and Britt Reid ....SOURCE – Liz HollandAI-generated by

