Sikka.Ai Unveils Upgraded Business Performance Solution - Optimizer X

Optimizer X boasts improved dashboards that streamline day-to-day tasks and provide key insights for customers

Sikka launches Optimizer X, a business performance solution built for DSOs and dental practitioners to enhance efficiency and patient care.

- Dr. Patrick Assioun, Founder & CEO of Passion DentalSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sikka, a leading innovator in oral healthcare software and producer of the award-winning Sikka ONE API, is thrilled to announce the launch of its enhanced flagship business performance solution, Optimizer X. This upgraded software is designed to empower Dental Service Organizations (DSO) and dental practices with advanced analytics, intelligent insights, and streamlined operations to elevate patient care and practice efficiency.Optimizer X is a comprehensive solution that combines state-of-the-art artificial intelligence with user-friendly interfaces, catering specifically to the unique needs of DSOs and dental practices. With its robust set of features and ability to connect to over 200 practice management systems and versions, Optimizer X is poised to enhance overall productivity and transform the way dental practices operate.Key Features of Optimizer X:Advanced Analytics:Optimizer X harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze practice data, providing valuable insights into key performance indicators, patient demographics, and financial trends.Predictive Intelligence:The platform uses predictive analytics to forecast patient appointment schedules, identify potential revenue opportunities, and optimize resource allocation for enhanced patient engagement.Automated Workflows:Optimizer X streamlines administrative tasks such as automating appointment scheduling, billing processes, and insurance claim submissions, allowing dental professionals to focus more on patient care.Customizable Dashboards:Users can create personalized dashboards tailored to their specific needs, providing at-a-glance access to critical information and performance metrics.Secure Data Management:Optimizer X prioritizes the security and confidentiality of patient data, adhering to industry standards and regulations to ensure compliance and peace of mind for dental practices.Andrew Ross, Product Management Leader for Optimizer X, shared his excitement about the launch: "Optimizer X represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing dental professionals with a powerful toolset to enhance their practice management. We've worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the dental community, ultimately improving patient care and practice efficiency.”"Sikka has been there for a very long time and [they] integrate with a lot of practice management software and that's important because they integrate and they're accurate," said Dr. Patrick Assioun, Founder & CEO of Passion DentalDental practices adopting Optimizer X can expect increased operational efficiency, improved financial performance, and a more personalized patient experience. Optimizer X's predecessor, Optimizer Classic, currently has a large install base of successful multi-year DSO users who are switching over to the upgraded software.Optimizer X is now available for dental practices and DSOs of all sizes. For more information about the product and to schedule a demo visit .

