Cheese Market Thrives: A Savory Journey Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cheese Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cheese market has experienced robust growth, surging from $274.36 billion in 2023 to an estimated $296.99 billion in 2024, propelled by a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market is poised for continued robust growth, reaching $402.81 billion by 2028, driven by a CAGR of 7.9%.

Driving Forces: Local, Sustainable, and Organic Cheese Demand

The cheese manufacturing market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by consumers' increasing preference for local, sustainable, and organic food production. The emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare in organic food production, including organic dairy products, is a key factor. The Organic Trade Organisation reported a 2% increase in organic sales from 2020 to 2021, surpassing $63 billion. The demand for organic dairy products, including cheese, offers significant opportunities for producers globally, fueling growth in the cheese manufacturing industry.

Fast Food Frenzy Fuels Cheese Market Expansion

The rising demand for fast food is a prominent catalyst for the cheese market's growth. As fast-food consumption continues to surge, cheese plays a vital role as a key ingredient or topping in various menu items, enhancing flavor, texture, and overall appeal. In the US alone, an estimated $200 billion was spent on fast food in 2023, with projections to reach $931.7 billion by 2027. The increasing popularity of fast food, where cheese features prominently, is a major driver for the growing cheese market.

Explore the Global Cheese Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Industry Leaders and Market Dynamics

Major players shaping the cheese market include Groupe Lactalis S.A., Saputo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Arla Foods amba, and others. These industry leaders are navigating the market's dynamics, responding to consumer trends, and driving innovation in the cheese sector.

IoT Technology Revolutionizing Dairy Product Tracking

The internet of things (IoT) technology is revolutionizing the dairy industry by enhancing the tracking of dairy products for improved safety and quality. IoT enables continuous data exchange between devices, vehicles, or other items, facilitating real-time insights into product handling. The Chinese government's implementation of the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform exemplifies the use of IoT to enhance the quality and safety of food production supply chains.

Land O'Lakes Shredded Cheese: A Wisconsin Delight

Innovations in product offerings, exemplified by Land O'Lakes Shredded Cheese, showcase the industry's commitment to quality and expertise. This line of pre-shredded cheese products, launched by Land O'Lakes Inc., leverages Wisconsin's dairy resources, expertise, and logistical advantages. The Land O'Lakes Shredded Cheese line, produced in Wisconsin, stands out as a high-quality, convenient, and versatile cheese option, aligning with consumers' preferences for delicious and nutritious choices.

Global Perspectives and Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest region in the cheese market in 2023, with North America securing the second-largest position. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights: Exploring Cheese Varieties

The cheese market, detailed in this report, is segmented –

.By Type: Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese

.By Product: Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan, Roquefort, Other Products

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Cheese Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cheese Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cheese market size, cheese market drivers and trends, cheese market major players, cheese market competitors' revenues, cheese market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cheese market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Feta Cheese Global Market Report 2023



Cheese Powder Global Market Report 2023



Dairy Food Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Vegan Protein Powder Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027