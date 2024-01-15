Growth Idea Launches Growth Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth Idea STEP board meeting

Growth Idea Logo

The Growth Hub is paving the way for 10x business growth in 2024 and beyond

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to empower business owners to achieve better realities, Growth Idea has launched Growth Hub, an innovative business learning platform tailored for those aiming to achieve double-digit growth this year.Growth Hub stands as a game-changer in the dynamic landscape of business education. The free resources made available on this platform equip business owners with the knowledge, strategies, and practical tools essential for navigating contemporary business challenges and propelling significant growth.You can find the Growth Hub Here -Key Features of Growth Hub:·Expert-Led Courses: Business owners on a mission to drive business growth can access a library of courses covering critical topics such as hiring mastery and learning to delegate effectively.·Free Business Books: The Hub also offers business owners a free hard copy of SPARKS. You can also order SCORE, a book by Growth Idea's Founding Directors, Shweta Jhajharia and Amol Maheshwari. These books have proven to be invaluable resources for business owners and are both Amazon bestsellers.·Business Materials: Catering to a diverse set of business needs, every business owner can utilise the tools and worksheets provided in Growth Hub. Whether you're facing staffing challenges or looking to increase profitability, these curated resources from Growth Idea will help you tackle your most pressing problems.·Complimentary Invitation to 2 Growth Summit Events: Everyone on Growth Hub will receive an invitation to our Growth Summit event, a seminar to drive growth and profitability.Growth Idea strongly believes that knowledge is the key to success. By creating Growth Hub and making it accessible for free, we aim to democratise access to high-quality business education, empowering diverse businesses to thrive and contribute to the broader economic landscape.Growth Hub houses an invaluable library of resources for business owners seeking to elevate their businesses to new heights, nurture long-term sustainability, and build resilience. The hub will be updated continuously with relevant resources for all business owners, focusing on trade and specialist contractors within the construction industry.We also have over 100+ hours of training available to clients, but we will have many of these resources released on the Growth Hub over the next few months.About Growth Idea Ltd:Growth Idea Ltd is a leading provider of business solutions committed to assisting business owners in achieving their growth aspirations, thus creating better realities. With a focus on innovation and education, Growth Idea Ltd aims to be a driving force behind the success of businesses in the UK. Here is Growth Idea's website -

Shweta Jhajharia

Growth Idea

+44 7448 316955

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube