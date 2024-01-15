Terrorist Activities Have Increased In Rajouri-Poonch: Army Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 15 (IANS) The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control but some terrorist activities have increased in the Rajouri-Poonch area and the southern region of Pir Panjal in Jammu zone, Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande said on Monday.

The increasing terrorist activities been noticed during the the last few months, the army chief said at the Army Day celebration here.

He, however, noted that there has been a significant drop in violence in the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir and in infiltration too due to the efforts of the security personnel.

Without naming China, he said on the Eastern Ladakh dispute that the situation on the northern border has also been indicated to be stable.

He said that enough number of soldiers are deployed and this number will be maintained.

On eastern Ladakh, Gen Pande said that the operational preparedness remains at a high level, while talks are ongoing at the military and diplomatic levels to find a solution to the LAC issues.

