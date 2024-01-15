Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From January 8Th To January 11Th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 8 th to January 11 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 8th to January 11th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market