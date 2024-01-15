Additionally, the utilization of 3D printing technology to manufacture complex automotive components and prototypes is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the availability of automobile insurance policies with economical premium rates, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive collision repair market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on product type, service channel and vehicle type.

Breakup by Product Type:



Paints and Coatings

Consumables Spare Parts

Breakup by Service Channel:



OEMs Aftermarket

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) Two Wheelers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the following key players:



3M Company

Automotive Technology Products

Caliber Collision

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DuPont de Nemours

Eastman Chemical Company

Faurecia SE

Honeywell International

IAC Group

Magna International

Robert Bosch Tenneco

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global automotive collision repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive collision repair market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive collision repair market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes: