Thriving Tails: Animal And Pet Food Market's Flourishing Journey

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal and pet food market have witnessed robust growth, ascending from $324.85 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $352.18 billion in 2024, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trajectory is poised to continue, projecting a market size of $476.81 billion by 2028, propelled by a 7.9% CAGR.

Economic Stability Nurtures Market Growth:

The market's expansion is intricately linked to the stable economic growth forecasted across developed and developing countries. With global GDP reaching 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021, the animal and pet food market thrive on a backdrop of recovering commodity prices and sustained economic stability. This scenario is expected to foster investments in end-user markets, driving market growth during the forecast period.

Pet Adoption Surge Fuels Market Demand:

A surge in pet adoption emerges as a significant catalyst propelling the animal and pet food market. The adoption of pets, involving the process of providing shelter and care to homeless or abandoned animals, is surging. This uptick in adoption translates into an increased demand for pet-related products and services, driving the market's growth. For instance, with over 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats adopted annually, the demand for pet food and related services witnesses a substantial boost.

Automation Revolutionizes Manufacturing:

The pet food manufacturing landscape undergoes a revolution with the integration of automation technologies. Major players deploy advanced production lines and software solutions to enhance safety and operational efficiency. Automation streamlines processes such as formulation, extrusion, batching, drying, coating, and liquid delivery, resulting in cost-effective processing and consistent product quality.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way:

Asia-Pacific emerges as the dominant region in the animal and pet food market, with Western Europe following closely.

Market Segmentation:

1) By Type: Pet Food, Animal Food

2) By Ingredients: Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments Covered: Dog And Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Food

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on animal and pet food market size, animal and pet food market drivers and trends , animal and pet food market major players, competitors' revenues, animal and pet food market positioning, and animal and pet food market growth across geographies. The animal and pet food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

