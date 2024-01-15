Building Equipment Contractors Market Poised For Robust Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The building equipment contractors market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, with the market size escalating from $2,804.37 billion in 2023 to $2,988.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Projections indicate continued vigor, with expectations of reaching $3,942.83 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 7.2%.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

1. Rapid Urbanization Driving Infrastructure Demand:

The market is propelled by the surge in urbanization globally, as reported by the UN World Urbanization Prospects. Projections reveal that over 60% of the world's population will reside in cities by 2050. This trend, particularly prominent in Asian countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, is contributing to increased demand for export-oriented manufacturing, leading to opportunities for building equipment contractors.

2. Construction Industry Boom:

The burgeoning construction industry is a pivotal factor fueling the growth of the building equipment contractors market. With annual construction output increasing by 5.6% in 2022, as reported by the UK-based Office for National Statistics, the demand for specialized expertise in the installation, maintenance, and repair of building systems and equipment is escalating. This trend is indicative of the robust growth trajectory of the construction industry, thereby benefitting building equipment contractors.

Explore the Global Building Equipment Contractors Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Major Players Shaping the Landscape

Key companies influencing the market include KONE Corporation, Comfort Systems USA Inc., Balfour Beatty PLC, Vinci SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG, among others.

Smart Wearables Reshaping Safety and Efficiency:

In a technological leap, major industry players are concentrating on developing smart wearables to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity on construction sites. Innovations like the Masimo Freedom smartwatch from Masimo offer real-time data monitoring for improved safety and operational management.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

1. Dominance of Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the building equipment contractors market in 2023, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure developments. North America secured the second-largest position.

2. Segmentation Overview:

.Type: Electrical Contractors, Plumbing and HVAC Contractors, Other Building Equipment Contractors

.Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

.Mode: Online, Offline

.Application: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction, Other Applications

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on building equipment contractors market size , building equipment contractors market drivers and trends, building equipment contractors market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The building equipment contractors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2023



Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2023



Construction Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Dual-Clutch Transmission Market