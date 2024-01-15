OORT Lists Its Token On Two Tier 1 Exchanges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OORT, a decentralized cloud project, has achieved a significant milestone - successful launch of its native token, $OORT.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OORT, a pioneering decentralized cloud project revolutionizing global computing and storage integration, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of its native token , $OORT. The token sale took place on two of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges globally – Gate and Bitget . On both, OORT overachieved their goal, attracting the interest of over 65k supporters.The initial exchange offering (IEO) on Gate was oversubscribed, receiving commitments of a notably larger sum of funds than the original target raise. Simultaneously, Bitget listed the project in its esteemed Innovation and Web3 Zone, showcasing the strong industry interest and community support for OORT.The company also took care of those holding $CCN or $CCNA testnet tokens. The holders exchanged them 1:1 for the mainnet token, $OORT, and then traded $OORT as usual.$OORT, the project's central token, plays a pivotal role in the ecosystem, serving functions in governance and staking. The project emphasizes a regular token-burning strategy, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to long-term value and sustainability.The OORT Foundation will use up to 30% profit to regularly buy back and burn its utility tokens to reduce the total token supply and thus gradually and continuously increase token value.Token burning occurs every three months, capped at 40% of the total supply, aiming to sustain token value in the OORT community over time.About OORTOORT is a decentralized cloud project engineered to integrate global computing and storage resources seamlessly. This approach not only maximizes data privacy but also drives down costs, making it a highly attractive option for businesses focused on efficient and secure data handling. Tailored for generative AI and data-centric enterprises, OORT ensures that its users have full command over their data. This empowerment is critical in an era where data control and privacy are not just preferences but necessities. The core team, headquartered in New York, comprises professionals with backgrounds from VCs and institutions like Columbia University, Qualcomm, AT&T, and JP Morgan, contributing to OORT's leadership in decentralized data cloud technology.

