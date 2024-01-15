Canadian Aid Agency's Executive Team Join Delegation To Jordan, West Bank, And Jerusalem To Observe Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, CANADA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is happy to announce that its CEO, Mahmood Qasim, and Vice-chair of the Board of Directors, Dr. Muhammad Munshi, are part of a Canadian delegation visiting Amman, Jordan, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. The visit is part of a broader initiative by Members of Parliament (MPs) to gain insights into the humanitarian situation in the region, including areas of conflict and areas impacted by humanitarian crises.

Details of the Visit:

.Date: January 15, 2024 to January 20, 2024

.Location: Amman, Jordan; West Bank; Jerusalem

.Delegation: Canadian Members of Parliament along with representatives from Canadian aid agencies, including IDRF.

.Purpose: The delegation aims to gain firsthand knowledge of the current humanitarian situation, assess the impact of aid efforts, and understand the challenges faced by local communities.

The International Development and Relief Foundation's Role:

IDRF, as a Canadian aid agency with a 30-year history of working in the region, will be a focal point for the delegation's visit to the West Bank and Jerusalem. The organization has been actively involved in various humanitarian projects, focusing on education, healthcare, livelihoods, and emergency relief.

Furthermore, IDRF is one of the few Canadian aid agencies that continue to deliver aid in Gaza, contributing to ongoing relief efforts in the region. The presence of Mahmood Qasim and Dr. Muhammad Munshi in the delegation underscores IDRF's commitment to transparency, accountability, and a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by communities in the areas of operation.

Media Opportunities:

Mahmood Qasim and Dr. Muhammad Munshi will be available for interviews to share insights into IDRF's work and the broader humanitarian efforts in the region with first-hand experience.

About IDRF:

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable development, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. To learn more, visit .

Note to Editors:

For more information about IDRF's work and the Canadian delegation's visit, please contact .... Images and additional materials are available upon request.

