Keeper Security Signs Partnership Agreement With Yayoi Co Ltd. In Japan

Keeper Security Signs Partnership Agreement with Yayoi

Partnership with Japan's leading financial and accounting software service provider expands Keeper's cybersecurity footprint in the Asia Pacific region

- Takahiro Maeyama, YayoiLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security APAC KK, the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting privileged access, passwords, passkeys, secrets and connections, today announces that Yayoi Co., Ltd . will become a referral partner for Keeper Security solutions in Japan. This collaboration with the acclaimed accounting software developer, distributor and support service provider will further Keeper's growth in the Asia-Pacific region and bolster its efforts to protect Japanese businesses, owners and entrepreneurs from damaging cyberattacks and data breaches. This partnership is the latest collaboration in the region, where Keeper opened its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tokyo, Japan last May.Keeper's password security and encryption platform is a human-centric solution for consumers and organisations of all sizes. Powered by a zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security, Keeper leverages best-in-class security to protect user information and reduce the risk of data breaches. Keeper's platform takes only minutes to deploy and scales to meet the needs of all organisations, from small businesses to global enterprises. Keeper integrates seamlessly into any data environment - single cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid - as well as any security stack.Yayoi is the largest financial and accounting software provider for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sole proprietors in Japan, best known for its namesake accounting and tax filing software. The Yayoi Series has been Japan's number-one desktop business software for 24 consecutive years. Not only does Yayoi have strong brand recognition, but the company plays a leading role in assisting Japan's SMEs as they adopt greater digital solutions into their operations and migrate more functions to the cloud. Yayoi will leverage its relationships with small businesses and accounting firms to deliver Keeper's products and solutions across Japan, further promoting digitalization and secure business transformation.“We are thrilled about this strategic partnership as it will bring essential cybersecurity protection to Yayoi's business customers in Japan,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“A cyberattack can cripple an SME, and in this sector alone, represents a serious threat to millions of businesses in Japan. This unique collaboration between Yayoi and Keeper will help organisations gain cost-effective access to the software they need to protect them from cybercriminals.”"Yayoi has strived to expand its products and services based on the attitude and idea of being close to small businesses, which has been true since its founding. Over 90% of the companies in Japan are small and medium-sized enterprises, and as a result, we are focusing on cybersecurity protection for those organisations. We believe that this is a major issue,” saidTakahiro Maeyama, Representative Director, President and Executive Officer of Yayoi.“Through our collaboration with Keeper Security, which has already earned a strong reputation and trust overseas, we are pleased to be able to help small and medium-sized businesses conduct their business more safely.”Keeper was co-founded in Chicago, IL in 2011 by CEO Darren Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. The company now provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper apart from its competitors including dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logs. Keeper's solutions scale to organisations of all sizes from small home offices to multinational enterprises and the largest public sector organisations.Its latest offering, KeeperPAMTM , provides a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organisations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device within an organisation.Keeper's worldwide locations now include: US (Chicago, IL and El Dorado Hills, CA), Ireland (Cork), Japan (Tokyo) and the Philippines (Cebu) with cloud data centres in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan. Keeper is the first and only global password management company to establish an Asia-Pacific headquarters.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.Learn more: KeeperSecurity

