I Always Enjoy The Enthusiasm, Energy And Vibe That The Indian People Have For Cricket: David Miller

(MENAFN- IANS) Centurion, Jan 15 (IANS) Paarl Royals have kicked off Season 2 of the SA20 with a resounding success, securing victories in both home and away fixtures against the Pretoria Capitals. Captain David Miller, in sublime form, played a pivotal role in the team's recent thrilling 10-run win at Centurion in Pretoria, contributing an unbeaten 75.

Miller's consecutive stellar performances have garnered attention from Indian fans, particularly those familiar with his explosive displays in the IPL. The South African skipper acknowledged the passion and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans, expressing gratitude for their support.

“I have been playing over in India for a long time now with the IPL and a lot of series in South Africa. I always just enjoy the enthusiasm, energy and the vibe that the Indian people have for cricket. It's such a huge passion and religion. It's really great to be playing the way we are knowing that the Indian fans are back there supporting us. It's always a good feeling to know that there's a lot of support back there in India,” Miller said of his massive Indian fan base.

As Season 2 of South Africa's T20 franchise league unfolds with sold-out venues and exciting on-field action, Miller extended warm regards to his friends in India, acknowledging the strong friendships and relationships forged over the years. The explosive start to the tournament and the overwhelming support from Indian fans have added to the vibrant atmosphere of the competition.

Reflecting on the team's exceptional start, Miller expressed satisfaction with the hard work put in by the players, emphasizing the execution of plans, especially under pressure. The captain's leadership has been instrumental in guiding the Royals to early success, and he commended the bowlers for their excellent performances.

“Yeah, it's good to get two results, home and away, against the same team there in favour of us. It's just all the hard work we have put in, it's nice to see the guys and the bowlers executing their plans. We have spoken about a few things and it's really nice to be seeing that under pressure. Obviously, then, putting a score on the board up front, so very happy overall,” Miller said after the match.

