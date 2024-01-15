Global Mobile Payment Methods Report 2024 - Projected CAGR For The Digital Payments Market Forecast At Over 14% Between 2023 And 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Mobile Payment Methods 2024" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global value of digital wallets is on track to double between 2023 and 2028, experiencing rapid acceleration across diverse regions.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of current trends in the global mobile payment market, particularly focusing on the present and future landscape of digital wallets and their impact on the financial ecosystem.

Governments' endorsement of digital payments is propelling robust growth in the global mobile payments sector

As global governments endorse digital payments, the projected CAGR for the digital payments market is over +14% between 2023 and 2030, reaching trillions in Euros. Despite optimism, challenges like limited internet infrastructure and fraud concerns exist.

The report notes a substantial surge in contactless and virtual card transactions, with over EUR 9 trillion and EUR 8 trillion projected by 2027. Additionally, the digital wallet sector and global QR code payments are set to experience substantial growth, nearly doubling in value from 2023. In 2023, Asia-Pacific leads in digital payment transactions, contributing over 50% to the global market, driven by active government promotion.

The growth of digital wallets is gaining momentum across diverse global regions

The report underscores the accelerating growth of digital wallets globally. Consumer optimism is evident, with nearly half in LATAM, North America, and EMEA expecting mobile wallets to replace traditional payments.

In Europe, digital wallets dominate online payments, with over half preferring them as of September 2022. Notably, alternative methods like BNPL witness slower adoption. The MENA region is projected to see a significant shift by 2025, with over two-thirds of online transactions in mobile commerce, and digital wallets contributing to 20% of online spending.

Key Questions Covered in the Report



What growth rate is projected for the global digital payments market between 2023 and 2030?

What is the projected growth for contactless and virtual card transactions globally by 2027?

How are the global digital wallet sector and QR code payment transactions expected to evolve from 2023 to 2028? What are consumer sentiments towards mobile wallets in global regions like Europe, North America, and EMEA?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global Developments



Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends, January 2023

Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2027f

Virtual Card Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2027f

Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2028f

Share of Consumers Agreeing With the Following Statements Related to Digital and Mobile Wallets, in %, April 2023

QR Code Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2028f Mobile Money Statistics, incl. Number of Live Services, Registered Accounts, in millions, Active Accounts, in millions, Transaction Volume in millions, and Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Growth, in %, by Region, 2022

4. Asia-Pacific

5. North America

6. Europe

7. Latin America

8. Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Alipay

Apple

Bizum

CliQ

dPayment

Fawry

Google

iDEAL

JoMoPay

Mobile Suica

Octopus

PayPal

PayPay

PayU

Przelewy24

Rakuten

Samsung

Venmo

Visa Wechat

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:



SOURCE Research and Markets