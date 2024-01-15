(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI in Clinical Trials Market was valued USD 1.59 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4 % during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Richmond, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " AI in Clinical Trials Market ” , By Offering (Software {Phase I, Phase II, Phase III}, Services {Phase I, Phase II, Phase III}) Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Other Machine Learning Technologies, Supervised Learning, Others), Application (Cardiovascular diseases, Immunology disease, Infecstious disease, Metabolic diseases, Nuerological disease and condition, Oncology, Others), End User (Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.59 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.55 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 22.4 % Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Technology , Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW IBM Corporation Exscientia Sample of Companies Covered Saama Technologies Unlearn, Inc. BioSymetrics

Market Overview

The AI in Clinical Trials Market is experiencing significant growth as artificial intelligence technologies increasingly integrate into the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Leveraging machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and data analytics, AI is revolutionizing clinical trial processes by expediting patient recruitment, optimizing trial design, and enhancing data management and analysis. The implementation of AI in clinical trials is streamlining decision-making, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency, thereby accelerating drug development timelines. The market is witnessing a surge in collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and AI solution providers, fostering innovation in trial methodologies and personalized medicine approaches. Despite regulatory challenges and data privacy concerns, the AI in Clinical Trials Market is poised for continued expansion as stakeholders recognize the transformative potential of these technologies in advancing healthcare research and development.

Growing demand for faster drug development in cancer drives AI adoption.

The surging demand for expeditious drug development in the field of cancer is a pivotal driver propelling the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Clinical Trials Market. With cancer being a complex and diverse disease, there is an urgent need to accelerate the research and development of innovative therapies. AI technologies play a crucial role by expediting various stages of clinical trials, from optimizing trial design and patient recruitment to enhancing data analysis. The ability of AI to analyze vast datasets quickly and identify patterns aids researchers in identifying potential drug candidates and predicting patient responses, contributing to more efficient and targeted approaches in cancer drug development. As the demand for faster and more effective cancer treatments grows, the integration of AI in clinical trials becomes increasingly essential for meeting these challenges and advancing progress in oncology research.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases The rise of big data and cloud computing

Opportunities:



Integration with other technologies Development of explainable AI models

Growing demand for AI solutions in oncology

The increasing demand for AI solutions in oncology reflects a significant trend in the AI in clinical trials market. Oncology, being a complex field with a vast amount of data, stands to benefit immensely from artificial intelligence applications. AI technologies offer advanced data analytics, image recognition, and predictive modeling, aiding in the identification of potential biomarkers, early detection of cancer, and personalized treatment strategies. This surge in demand is driven by the potential to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of clinical trials, streamline patient recruitment processes, and ultimately contribute to more effective cancer treatments. The integration of AI in oncology clinical trials not only accelerates research but also holds the promise of improving patient outcomes by tailoring therapies to individual genetic profiles.

North America dominates the market for AI in Clinical Trials Market.

North America exhibits dominant influence in the AI in clinical trials market. The region's leadership is attributed to several factors, including a robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Moreover, the regulatory environment in North America is conducive to the adoption of innovative technologies, providing a favorable landscape for AI integration in clinical trials. The region benefits from a wealth of data sources and collaborations between technology firms and healthcare institutions, facilitating the development and implementation of AI solutions. The emphasis on precision medicine and personalized healthcare further propels the demand for AI in clinical trials, positioning North America at the forefront of advancements in this rapidly evolving field.

Deep Learning Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Technology segment categorized into Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Other Machine Learning Technologies, Supervised Learning, Others. Deep Learning has a major share in the AI in Clinical Trials Market. In the AI in clinical trials market, deep learning emerges as the segment with a major share. Deep learning, a subset of machine learning, excels in processing and interpreting intricate datasets, making it particularly well-suited for the complexities of clinical trial data. Its ability to analyse vast amounts of information, including medical images, genomic data, and patient records, enables more accurate diagnostics, patient stratification, and predictive modelling. Deep learning algorithms, such as neural networks, excel in recognizing patterns and extracting valuable insights from diverse and complex datasets, contributing significantly to the efficiency and precision of clinical trials. As the demand for sophisticated data analytics and personalized healthcare grows, the dominance of deep learning in the AI in clinical trials market is expected to persist, driving advancements in trial design, patient recruitment, and treatment optimization.

