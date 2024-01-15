Health Tech Without Borders To Make Debut At South By Southwest 2024 (SXSW 2024)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- an anonymous patient from UkraineBOSTON, MA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Health Tech Without Borders , a global non-profit working to solve access to care and health equity for those in need, will present at the 2024 South By Southwest Festival in Austin.Members of Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB) will be part of a panel discussion on Aiding Ukraine and Humanitarian Disasters at 4 p.m. on March 8th, 2024 at the Austin Marriott Downtown, Waterloo Ballroom 4-6, as part of SXSW's Health & Med Tech track. Representing HTWB will be Dr. Jarone Lee, HTWB Co-founder and Mary Showstark, HTWB Chief Liaison Officer, will act as moderator for the session. HTWB will bring in virtually their Ukrainian team, including Nurse Olga Gershuni, HTWB Mental Health Program Director, and Dr. Oleksandra Shchebet, HTWB Advisor and Ambassador. Nurse Gershuni and Dr. Shchebet will discuss the organization's efforts and initiatives in addressing the humanitarian needs in Ukraine. Joining them will include Dr. Milton Chen, CEO of VSee telehealth, and Dr. Nelya Melnitchouk, Founder and CEO of Global Medical Knowledge Alliance (GMKA).“In the first days, I and my family sat in bomb shelters, basements, slept in the car. Somewhere on the 6th day I had a high fever. Very responsive doctor, thank you!” said an anonymous patient from Ukraine.The panel will address how digital health tools present a new opportunity for enhancing patient outreach in global humanitarian missions. Effective telehealth applications, health literacy awareness, and advanced technologies empower NGOs to engage a broader range of health professionals and volunteers. These efforts translate expertise into user-friendly, quickly adoptable digital resources for local communities. In particular, regions such as Ukraine, facing crises, can significantly benefit from these digitally-aided humanitarian interventions.About Health Tech Without BordersHealth Tech Without Borders, Inc. (HTWB) is a global non-profit organization that supports local communities affected by sudden humanitarian emergencies via digital tools. As an innovation hub, HTWB collaborates with international public and private partners to provide access to care and health education to those afflicted by conflict and climate change. HTWB focuses on supporting any person affected by humanitarian disasters while remaining non-sectarian and apolitical. Learn more at

Jarone Lee

Health Tech Without Borders, Inc.

+1 857-201-0550

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube