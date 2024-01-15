Aras Aero Announces Plans For New MRO Facility At The South Texas Regional Intermodal Park And Airport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Doug DowlerHONDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aras Aero , a global leader in aerospace parts and services, has leased 120,000 square feet of ramp space to create a new MRO operation at the South Texas Regional Intermodal Park and Airport in Hondo. The announcement was made by Doug Dowler, Hondo's Executive Director of Economic Development .“This is great news for Hondo and for our rapidly growing cluster of dynamic aerospace companies,” Dowler said.“We're especially pleased to be the location of ARAS Aero's first MRO operation.”Since its founding in Miami in 2014, Aras Aero has become an industry leader in aircraft parts supply, offering the largest inventory of aftermarket components for McDonnell Douglas MD-11 in the U.S. The company's consignment services include managing aircraft parts stock to improve profitability for customers around the world. The company's aircraft maintenance staffing solutions provide the flexibility and quality to keep aviation concerns operating at peak efficiency.Aras Aero's new location is adjacent to the Hondo Aerospace, an MRO that specializes in aircraft storage and green harvesting of aircraft parts, components and engines. Called the“City of Planes” for its size, the company's facility currently includes 109,000 square feet of hangar and parts space; the airport has over one million square feet of apron space.“This is an excellent example of the synergistic cluster opportunities available now at the South Texas Regional Airport,” Dowler noted.“Our other aerospace tenant companies like Texas Aircraft and Corrigan Air Center are also thriving and leading.”Initially, the new MRO will serve as a repair operation for A320 and B737 aircraft and will be created in stages over the next two years, beginning with six production lines for preservation services, followed by the addition of four production lines.The South Texas Regional Intermodal Park and Airport is positioned for growth in a rapidly expanding city just 40 miles from San Antonio and less than an hour from the operations of global leaders like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The airport is the region's largest, with four runways offering landing capabilities for various sized aircraft ranging from a small Cessna to a Boeing 767. Adjacent to U.S. Highway 90, the Park is also served by Hondo Railway, a short line rail connection to UP and BNSF Class I service.While Aras Aero's operation will create 10 new jobs initially, Hondo offers the workforce scale for larger operations as well, with a labor pool of 1.1 million within 50 miles, supported by Hondo's robust and coordinated talent development pipeline augmented by the high-caliber skills of separating service members of Joint Base San Antonio.“Lower costs, higher quality and a great location. We've got what it takes for aerospace liftoff,” Dowler said.For more information about the South Texas Regional Airport, contact Ryan Elder, Director of Aviation at (830) 426-3810 or email ...

