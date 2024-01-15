Vanguard Attorneys Takes The Lead In Promoting Bicycle Safety As A Sponsor Of The Dunedin Bicycle Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Karina Perez Ilić, Managing AttorneyTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Attorneys, a prominent personal injury law firm in Tampa , proudly announces its sponsorship of the upcoming Dunedin Bicycle Show, scheduled for Sunday, January 21st, 2024. This event, organized by Festival of Bicycles, LLC, is dedicated to bringing together cyclists of all levels in a fun and supportive environment to promote the sport and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle."At Vanguard Attorneys, we recognize the importance of promoting bicycle safety and the numerous benefits cycling brings to individuals of all ages and skill levels," said Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys. "By sponsoring the Dunedin Bicycle Show, we aim to raise awareness about the significance of safe cycling practices and foster a sense of community among cyclists."The Dunedin Bicycle Show is designed to cater to cyclists ranging from beginners to professional riders. The Festival of Bicycles, LLC, organizers of the event, strive to create a family-friendly atmosphere, offering activities and programs for children and youth to encourage them to embrace cycling as a healthy and active lifestyle.As part of its sponsorship, Vanguard Attorneys will be actively participating in the event, setting up a booth and bringing a professional Bicycle Mechanic to provide free "tune-ups" for attendees. The complimentary services include tire pressure checks and fills, seat height adjustments, handlebar adjustments, shifter tune-ups, brake adjustments, and chain lubrication. Additionally, free labor for other repairs will be available (while supplies last) when customers provide the necessary parts.With a commitment to the safety and well-being of cyclists, Vanguard's bicycle accident attorneys want to emphasize the importance of taking proactive measures to reduce bicycle-related accidents. In 2023 alone, Florida witnessed over 200 fatalities in crashes involving bicycles , a statistic Vanguard Attorneys aims to reduce through increased awareness and collective efforts from both cyclists and motorists.Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, remarked, "Our involvement in the Dunedin Bicycle Show is an extension of our commitment to the safety of cyclists. We not only advocate for bicycle safety but also assist cyclists in their recovery after accidents. By participating in events like these, we hope to contribute to creating a safer environment for all cyclists."Vanguard Attorneys invites everyone to join them at the Dunedin Bicycle Show on January 21st, 2024, to celebrate the joy of cycling, learn about bicycle safety, and avail themselves of the free tune-up services provided by their professional Bicycle Mechanic. The event is family-friendly and has free admission.About Vanguard AttorneysVanguard Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm based in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. With a focus on bicycle safety, Vanguard Attorneys is committed to creating awareness and fostering a safer environment for cyclists across Florida.About Festival of Bicycles, LLCFestival of Bicycles, LLC, organizes cycling events with the mission of bringing together cyclists of all levels in a fun and supportive environment. Their events promote the benefits of cycling as a healthy and active lifestyle, with a focus on creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

