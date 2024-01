Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S Publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163



To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 January 2024

Corporate Announcement 01/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 29 December 2023.

NAV per share in USD: 2437.38

NAV per share in EUR: 2205.78

The performance during December is 0.29% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 1.60% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 367.6 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR, 2205.78, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 29 December 2023 which was 1.1050.

To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27



Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, .

Attachment

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 01-2024