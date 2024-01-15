Homelink Corporation Unveils A Fresh Rebrand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Homelink Unveils Rebrand: Redesigned Logo, Website, and Custom User Apps Showcase Its Expertise in Temporary Housing Solutions for Insurers and Policyholders.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The company launches a redesigned logo, website, and custom user applications, showcasing its expertise in exceptional temporary housing solutions for insurance providers and policyholders.

Homelink Corporation, a leading temporary housing provider for insurance companies and their policyholders across the USA, is proud to announce a fresh, revised brand identity. This includes a revamped logo, website, and user-specific application tools.

With over two decades in the industry, Homelink sought a brand refresh to better reflect the evolution of the company and the strong reputation it has built. This is the go-to team insurance partners and their policyholders trust to find the right temporary housing for every situation – anytime, anywhere, anyplace.

The redesigned logo features a more modern and dynamic design that demonstrates Homelink's commitment to the highest level of customer service, rooted in an unwavering dedication to helping customers quickly and correctly. The Homelink team keeps their clients at the heart of all the ways they help. The updated logo is a clear statement for clients to look at the logo and know immediately -“Homelink has me at the core of who they are”.

The Homelink website has also been overhauled from the ground up. This is to make it even easier for insurance partners and policyholders across the country to access what they need when they need it.

The updated website demonstrates the efficiency and impact of Homelink's service, starting with a completely new URL to showcase this: homelinkhelps. The site also features a revamped design strategy, improved navigation, clear step-by-step details on how Homelink helps clients solve housing challenges fast, and easier access to its unique customer applications: YourlinkTM, designed specifically for Insurance Partners managing multiple claims on the go, and YourHomelinkTM, uniquely created to help policyholders better manage their claims.

"We are really proud of the team we've built and the work we do for our Insurance Partners and Policyholders. As our business continues to grow, we wanted a stronger brand identity that clearly shows our dedication to finding temporary housing solutions with empathy and urgency for our clients” said Homelink's President and CEO, Joe Mlaka, adding:

"We know that being displaced from your home can be stressful and overwhelming. Homelink has always strived to make the transition as smooth and comfortable as possible - giving our clients the best service we can deliver and making them feel like we are taking care of them as members of our own family. Our updated brand look reflects the special attention every Homelink client receives.”

For more information about Homelink, please visit homelinkhelps.

