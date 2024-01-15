Wedgewood Weddings & Events Expands To Manage Tre Bella In Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The beautiful modern ceremony space at Tre Bella in Mesa, Arizona

Outdoor ceremony space at Tre Bella by Wedgewood Weddings

Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a leading wedding planning company, is expanding its Arizona footprint by taking over management of Tre Bella in Mesa, Arizona.

- Bill Zaruka, CEO

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move that underscores its commitment to providing exceptional wedding and event experiences, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has announced its recent expansion to include the management of Tre Bella , a renowned event venue in Arizona. This latest addition to the Wedgewood Weddings portfolio fortifies the company's position as a trusted source for wedding and event management in the region.

Founded in 1986 by John and Linda Zaruka, and now spearheaded by their son, Bill Zaruka, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has revolutionized the wedding planning process, offering couples a stress-free and memorable engagement experience. Known for its all-inclusive, customizable wedding packages , Wedgewood Weddings has grown from its first venue in Ventura County, California, to operating numerous venues across the United States. The company's ethos of delivering exceptional service, value, and convenience - termed "ValSerVenience" - has been the cornerstone of its success.

Tre Bella, now under the management of Wedgewood Weddings, will benefit from the company's vast experience and commitment to excellence. The venue, known for its unique blend of historic charm and modern elegance, will continue to offer couples a beautiful backdrop for their special day, complemented by Wedgewood Weddings' renowned service standards.

"Our expansion to manage Tre Bella is a natural progression for Wedgewood Weddings. We are excited to bring our unique approach to wedding planning and our passion for creating spectacular events to more couples in Arizona," said Chelsea Taylor, Arizona and Texas Regional Manager, Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "Tre Bella's charm and elegance, combined with our expertise in delivering seamless and joyous celebrations, make this partnership a perfect match."

Taylor, who herself married at Tre Bella, believes the addition of this venue, which now brings Wedgewood Weddings & Events to three in Mesa, will help to provide more variety to the local community. She shares that it's well known that most couples get married within easy driving distance of their friends and family. A greater variety of options, from historic to garden to modern to urban, will all help the company better cater to potential clients.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events prides itself on its ability to provide personalized experiences, ensuring that every wedding reflects the couple's unique journey. The company's dedication to creating stress-free, fun, and memorable engagements aligns perfectly with Tre Bella's commitment to offering a beautiful and versatile venue for weddings and special events.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Wedgewood Weddings & Events, as it continues to grow its presence and reputation as a leader in the wedding and event industry.

Alyssa Keith

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings