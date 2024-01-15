Ridge Corporation Adds Dwight Lohr To Its Team Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PATASKALA, OH, LICKING, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced composites manufacturer Ridge Corporation has hired Dwight Lohr as its new Director of Roll-up Door Development. In his new role at Ridge, Dwight will oversee the development of roll up door operations at Ridge Corporation. Dwight has over 30 years roll up door industry experience in operations and sales leadership and brings a wealth of knowledge to Ridge Corporation.The new TransCore ® roll up door will round out the TransCore product offering of high strength, light weight walls, floors, and roof panels for light, medium, and heavy-duty transportation.Learn more about Ridge Corporation at .About Ridge Corporation:Ridge Corporation, an Ohio based company, uses advanced materials to produce engineered solutions for multiple industries including all modes of freight transport. Using high performance materials coupled with proprietary manufacturing techniques, Ridge delivers a wide variety of design solutions that not only meet, but often exceed, customers' expectations.For more information please contact Zach Rittler, Director of Sales & Marketing for Ridge Corporation via email: ... or via phone: 614.421.7434.

