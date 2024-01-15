               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BJP Shifts Rajasthan Unit General Secy Chandrashekhar To T'gana Ahead Of LS Polls


1/15/2024 11:15:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) The BJP on Monday shifted Chandrashekhar -- as General Secretary (Organisation) -- to Telangana in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrashekhar was one of the key leaders for BJP in Rajasthan and is yet to appoint a new general secretary for the desert state.

He was working as the General Secretary (Organisation) for the party for last six years in Rajasthan.

Sources said that the move by the party was on expected lines as he himself had reportedly asked the BJP high command to shift him out of Rajasthan.

Chandrashekhar is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

arc/dan

MENAFN15012024000231011071ID1107722640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search