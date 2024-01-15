BJP Shifts Rajasthan Unit General Secy Chandrashekhar To T'gana Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) The BJP on Monday shifted Chandrashekhar -- as General Secretary (Organisation) -- to Telangana in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Chandrashekhar was one of the key leaders for BJP in Rajasthan and is yet to appoint a new general secretary for the desert state.
He was working as the General Secretary (Organisation) for the party for last six years in Rajasthan.
Sources said that the move by the party was on expected lines as he himself had reportedly asked the BJP high command to shift him out of Rajasthan.
Chandrashekhar is a native of Uttar Pradesh.
--IANS
arc/dan
