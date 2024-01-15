Our Aim Is To Transform Rajasthan Into Premier Tourist Destination: Deputy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday said that the aim of the new BJP government is to transform the state into a premier tourist destination.

“To attract tourist traffic to any destination in the state, a comprehensive strategy needs to be formulated and implemented. This involves collaborating with multiple departments to enhance transportation options such as rail, road, and air connectivity,” the Deputy Chief Minister said while chairing an evaluation meeting to scrutinise the Tourism Department's work plans.

She said that improving hospitality services in the vicinity of tourist attractions is crucial for the state.

“To ensure the entire surrounding area is equipped with modern amenities, establishing quality basic infrastructure, and developing clean water and restroom facilities are essential components of this initiative,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She also directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan at the departmental level to enhance the appeal of fairs and festivals across the state.

She also emphasised the need for improved cleanliness measures and the development of essential facilities not only at the Jal mahal tourist spot in Jaipur but also at other key tourist destinations.

She also asked the officials to improve the quality and essential facilities surrounding the tourist destinations in the state.

--IANS

arc/dan