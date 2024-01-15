Dr. Jessica Leigh Levin Releases Third Book, Being When You Grow Up

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Now Available on Amazon and Amazon Kindle

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jessica Leigh Levin, an esteemed author and business strategist, is excited to announce the release of her latest book, "BEing When You Grow Up," available for purchase on Amazon

and Amazon Kindle . This new book promises to be an engaging and humorous guide through the challenges of career decisions and the importance of being present in a fast-changing world.

Cover of BEing When You Grow Up

Dr. Jessica Leigh Levin

Continue Reading

With a doctorate in business administration, Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her writing. "BEing When You Grow Up" stands out from conventional career guides, offering a candid, witty, and insightful look into finding one's path in life and work. Jessica shares her journey from childhood dreams to diverse professional experiences, emphasizing the importance of embracing life's uncertainties.

This book is a guide through the complex world of career choices and a testament to finding joy and fulfillment beyond job titles and salaries. Jessica's stories of growth, failure, and resilience are inspiring, demonstrating the value of learning from mistakes.

"BEing When You Grow Up" is a must-read for graduates, professionals at a career crossroads, or anyone seeking direction in life. Jessica's unique blend of humor and heart makes this book a delightful and insightful read.

In addition to the book launch, Jessica Leigh Levin is available for speaking engagements and interviews. Her expertise and engaging personality make her an ideal speaker for events focusing on career development, personal growth, and business strategy. Her previous books, "Perfect Pairings: The Art of Connecting People" and "Everyone Has Sh*t: Unsolicited Advice for Being Human" can also be found on Amazon.

Don't miss the chance to delve into this unique career guidance and humor mix. "BEing When You Grow Up" is ready to order on Amazon and Amazon Kindle. It will be released to listen on Audible in the coming weeks.

Media Contact:

Susan Lewis

214.674.9756

[email protected]



SOURCE Dr. Jessica Leigh Levin