Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection And Quantification Market Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032, With Focus On Merck, Sartorius & Qiagen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market was valued at $137.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $345.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The growing use of biopharmaceutical products and improvements in viral testing technologies are expected to drive the growth of the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market in the European market.



The market for viral detection and quantification biomanufacturing in Europe is expanding quickly as a result of the growing use of biopharmaceutical products. Ensuring the safety, efficacy, and consistency of these products becomes increasingly important as the demand for biologics develops. Sturdy quality control procedures are necessary to comply with regulations and preserve product integrity. One such procedure is the measurement of viral contamination during biomanufacturing. As a result, the European biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market is experiencing a surge in demand for consumables and instruments. With technological improvements and a commitment to upholding high standards, the market is well-positioned for ongoing growth in the area. Key Drivers and Challenges Market Drivers

Research initiatives to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of viral testing assays Technological advancements in viral detection and quantification Market Restraints Lack of consistent standards and guidelines for viral detection and quantification Market Segmentation: Segmentation by Offering Type

Consumables

Instruments Services Segmentation by Technology

PCR

ELISA

Flow Cytometry

Plaque Assay Others Segmentation by Application

Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing

Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing

Stem Cell Products Manufacturing Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing Segmentation by End User

Life Science Companies

Testing Laboratories CROs and CDMOs Segmentation by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy Rest-of-Europe Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG QIAGEN N.V. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $149.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $345.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Europe

4.2.5.1 Germany

4.2.5.2 U.K.

4.2.5.3 France

4.2.5.4 Spain

4.2.5.5 Italy

4.2.5.6 Rest-of-Europe

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Overview

5.2 Company Share Analysis

5.3 Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Ecosystem Active Players



Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG QIAGEN N.V.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900