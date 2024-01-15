               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection And Quantification Market Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032, With Focus On Merck, Sartorius & Qiagen


1/15/2024 11:01:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Europe biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market was valued at $137.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $345.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The growing use of biopharmaceutical products and improvements in viral testing technologies are expected to drive the growth of the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market in the European market.

The market for viral detection and quantification biomanufacturing in Europe is expanding quickly as a result of the growing use of biopharmaceutical products. Ensuring the safety, efficacy, and consistency of these products becomes increasingly important as the demand for biologics develops. Sturdy quality control procedures are necessary to comply with regulations and preserve product integrity.

One such procedure is the measurement of viral contamination during biomanufacturing. As a result, the European biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market is experiencing a surge in demand for consumables and instruments. With technological improvements and a commitment to upholding high standards, the market is well-positioned for ongoing growth in the area.

Key Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

  • Research initiatives to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of viral testing assays
  • Technological advancements in viral detection and quantification

Market Restraints

  • Lack of consistent standards and guidelines for viral detection and quantification

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Offering Type

  • Consumables
  • Instruments
  • Services

Segmentation by Technology

  • PCR
  • ELISA
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Plaque Assay
  • Others

Segmentation by Application

  • Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing
  • Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing
  • Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing
  • Stem Cell Products Manufacturing
  • Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing

Segmentation by End User

  • Life Science Companies
  • Testing Laboratories
  • CROs and CDMOs

Segmentation by Country

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • QIAGEN N.V.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 81
Forecast Period 2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $149.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $345.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Europe
4.1 Overview
4.2 Europe
4.2.5.1 Germany
4.2.5.2 U.K.
4.2.5.3 France
4.2.5.4 Spain
4.2.5.5 Italy
4.2.5.6 Rest-of-Europe
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Overview
5.2 Company Share Analysis
5.3 Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Ecosystem Active Players

  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • QIAGEN N.V.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • European Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN15012024004107003653ID1107722622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search