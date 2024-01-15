Mitch Gould, Consumer Products International Founder & CEO, Celebrates Successful Formula For Consumer Goods On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce, Consumer Products International (CPI) stands out as a beacon of innovation and success.Founded by Mitch Gould, a renowned expert in retail distribution and manufacturing, CPI has developed a groundbreaking approach for launching consumer brands in the United States, particularly on Amazon.As online shopping becomes increasingly integral to daily life, CPI's strategies have proven essential for brands aiming to penetrate the U.S. market. Statista predicts the revenue in the E-commerce market in the United States was forecast to continuously increase between 2023 and 2028 by a total of 614.2 billion U.S. dollars, and CPI is poised to capitalize on this surge.The company offers a unique platform that streamlines the distribution and promotion of products, ensuring their success in the competitive U.S. market. Mitch Gould recognized early on the challenges faced by international brands in navigating the complex U.S. landscape."Many companies have viable products but lack the experience or knowledge to effectively penetrate the U.S. market," Gould stated. To address this gap, he developed the 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, which has become a critical pathway for brands to reach the marketplace, including Amazon. "We essentially serve as their national headquarters in the U.S.," Gould added.Gould's foresight and expertise were instrumental when Amazon first expanded its health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories. "Amazon is the ideal launch pad for brands, leading to successful penetration of both online and brick-and-mortar retail spaces," he explained. CPI's approach involves closely monitoring retailer and manufacturer trends, allowing them to provide clients with expert guidance and a streamlined product launch process.CPI's success story is not just about innovative strategies but also about reducing costs for manufacturers, especially international ones. Gould's approach has significantly lowered the expenses associated with new product rollouts, thereby enhancing profit margins.Gould's contributions were particularly notable in the mid-2000s when Amazon started its health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories. Leveraging his extensive contacts in the sports nutrition industry, he played a key role in enhancing Amazon's offerings in these sectors.Today, CPI's unmatched industry knowledge and strategic approach empower international brands to confidently enter and thrive in the U.S. market, contributing to significant growth in the consumer brands categories.For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit consumerproductsintl .MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Kayla Zadel

InDistribution Media

+1 5615440719

email us here