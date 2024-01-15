Chicken Salad Chick Announces Impressive Growth In The Lone Star State With 4 Multi-Unit Agreements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fast Casual Conquers Statewide Expansion with New & Existing Franchisees, Brings 24 New Locations to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces the signing of four new multi-unit franchise agreements that will bring 21 new restaurants to Texas over the next five years. These new agreements represent both new and existing franchisees of the brand, proving the strength of Chicken Salad Chick's franchise model and mission to Spread Joy, Serve Others, and Enrich Lives.

The new multi-unit development adds to the brand's existing statewide footprint that boasts 30 open locations across Texas. The news comes right on the heels of Chicken Salad Chick's three store agreement

announcement in Midland, Odessa and San Angelo, bringing 24 locations to Texas in the next few years. Additionally, the brand has more than a dozen locations in various stages in the Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston and San Antonio markets. 2024 will prove to be an aggressive statewide expansion year as Chicken Salad Chick plans to open six new locations beginning this week.

Behind the newly signed agreements are growth-minded and community-driven franchisees who are set to have all restaurants open within the next five years:



11-Unit Agreement: Behind the double-digit 11-unit agreement in Austin are Troy Morrison and Keaton Craig. A seasoned multi-brand franchisee, Morrison's portfolio consists of Taco Bell and Wingstop locations. In addition to the multi-unit Austin development, Morrison simultaneously signed a six location agreement with Chicken Salad Chick for Oklahoma City, OK.

5-Unit Agreement: Spearheading east Texas development is Jack and Mona Gabriel. The couple began their entrepreneurial journey franchising with Nothing Bundt Cakes. They opened their first Chicken Salad Chick with a single store agreement in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Based on their first store's results and aligning with Chicken Salad Chick's brand purpose, the Gabriels signed on for five more units across the Longview, Greenville, and Tyler communities.

3-Unit Agreement: Bringing three units to central Texas is franchisee Mark Blessing, local to Granbury. Blessing is no stranger to the franchise industry, having owned several Great Clips locations over the last 20 years. He is targeting to open Chicken Salad Chick in Stephenville, Granbury, and Abilene. 2-Unit Agreement: Following the opening of her Amarillo Chicken Salad Chick this past June, current franchisee, Laura Garrison, has signed a new two store agreement for Lubbock with partner, Moua Meng.

"We are excited about the growth opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick," said Troy Morrison. "The brand is a perfect fit for our team as it aligns with our values; additionally, the food and culture will certainly complement our portfolio of restaurants. Chicken Salad Chick's corporate team and its franchisees have been so welcoming and supportive – with great core values in both operations and customer service on top of its quality menu offerings. We look forward to building out Austin, as well as Oklahoma City, and Spreading Joy to both communities."

Alongside this development news, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its first 2024 grand opening in New Braunfels on Wednesday, January 17

with San Antonio franchisees James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle, and George Shaw at the helm. The group has opened three locations in just under a year. The New Braunfels location is the third location of eight that the south Texas Chicken Salad Chick owners intend to open in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.



Texas continues to prove itself as a prime state for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its existing locations. With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to further expand across North, Central and South Texas, including markets like Wichita Falls, Dennison, Texarkana, McAllen and Corpus Christi.

"As our brand awareness and guest loyalty continue to increase, we are seeing a demand

in franchise opportunities and tremendous growth for the brand throughout the state," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "This momentum is fueling our mission to become America's favorite place for chicken salad. We are more than humbled to support our existing and new franchise owners throughout Texas as they continue to thrive and push our purpose of Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others forward to all reaches of the state."

Chicken Salad Chick's investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity .

The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 10% increase in unit count year-over-year. According to the 2023 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over

$306.8

million

in systemwide sales, a 20% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit .



About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 255 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual 's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See for additional information.

