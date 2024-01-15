Chromatography Instrumentation Market Size To Hit USD 14 Billion By 2035 | Roots Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to the recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing preference for high-throughput analytical systems for qualitative and quantitative analysis of analytes during drug development is driving the Market. Global Chromatography Instrumentation Market Overview LONDON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography instrumentation market

is growing rapidly; it is estimated to be worth USD 7. 6 billion

in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1 4 billion

The growth of the chromatography instrumentation market is likely to be the result of increasing demand for high analytical systems for the separation, identification, and purification of components from a mixture. Chromatography emerges as a crucial analytical technique for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of drug molecules during various stages of drug development. This analytic technology finds application in various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for real-time monitoring of drug manufacturing processing to maintain quality control during drug formulation. Further, chromatography instruments have been widely adopted for impurity detection, assuring that pharmaceutical products specifically meet regulatory purity standard protocol. Presently, chromatography instrumentation market players are emphasizing the development of next-generation high throughput quality analysis systems with advanced features such as high-performance liquid chromatography and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry systems that are efficient in handling large-scale drug screening.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 7.6 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 14 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% Forecast Period 2023 to 2035 Segments Covered Type, Type of Consumable Formats, End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa and Latin America Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Drivers

Several market drivers propelled the chromatography instrumentation market during the forecast period. Firstly, there is a rising demand for liquid chromatography instruments owing to their high efficiency in the isolation and purification of analytes over conventional purification systems. Secondly, the chromatography instrumentation market is also driven by the rapidly evolving purification process-specific requirements across different industries. Further, the ongoing technological advancements in this field have led to the development of next-generation techniques such as silica-based monolithic columns with reduced column and particle size for ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) and automated UPLC.

Market Restraints

The high cost associated with the development of chromatography instrumentation and operational expenditures are the two major market restraints that impede the growth of the market. The use of chromatography requires technical expertise and in-depth understanding. The lack of skilled personnel to operate the instrument is considered a key market restraint that restricts the growth of the chromatography instrumentation market. Furthermore, strict regulatory compliances, lack of user training, and safety concerns are some of the potential market restraints that may hamper its growth.

Growth Factors

The increasing pipelines of complex drug molecules have surged the demand for advanced analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography instruments. Moreover, the rising research activities for the development of novel drugs in the pharmaceutical industry have further raised the requirement for high-throughput chromatography instruments. As a result, to meet the requirements, several chromatography instrumentation providers have entered into collaboration to develop advanced analytical systems, which are anticipated to become a major growth factor driving the market during the forecast period.



Recent Developments in the Chromatography Instrumentation Market

Several recent developments and activities that have taken place in the chromatography instrumentation market include:



In July 2023 , Valmet announced the strategic acquisition of the Siemens Process Gas Chromatography business. The acquisition intended to improve Valmet's automation segment by incorporating

the latter company's process industry gas chromatography system and process analyzer systems in their services.

In March 2023 , Water Corporations (a US-based chromatography instrument designing company) launched AllianceTM, the next-generation high-performance liquid chromatography system for their consumers in QC laboratories. In March 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC system with the aim of maintaining consistent throughput and ensuring accurate analytical results.

Based on the type of chromatography instruments, the market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other systems.



Based on the type of chromatography instruments, liquid chromatography instruments are dominating the market and are estimated to hold a significant share ( 51% ) in 2023. In the long run, liquid chromatography instruments will likely grow at a higher CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical / biotechnology industries, academic / research institutes, and other industries.



Based on the end user, the chromatography instrumentation market is led by pharmaceutical / biotechnology industries, capturing 50% of the overall market share in 2023. Pharmaceutical / biotechnology industries are likely to grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the key geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America.



North America is dominating the chromatography instrumentation market, capturing 45% of the overall revenue share in 2023. In Asia-Pacific, the chromatography instrumentation market experienced steady growth and is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Examples of the key companies engaged in the chromatography instrumentation market (which have also been profiled in the market report; the complete list of the companies is also included in the full report) include:



Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cytiva

PerkinElmer

Pall Corporation

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Shodex

ThermoFisher Scientific Waters Corporation

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the chromatography instruments market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

