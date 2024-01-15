ELISA Analyzers Market To Hit USD 960.7 Million By 2031, Growing At A CAGR 5.9% | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The point-of-care system and regulatory framework will drive ELISA analyzer demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The ELISA analyzers market was valued at US$ 574.7 million in 2022. Between 2023 and 2031, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% and surpass US$ 960.7 million during the forecast period. The development of technology could lead to ELISA analyzers that are more sophisticated and efficient. Faster analysis times, improved automation, and enhanced sensitivity could increase adoption.

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) is widely used in the medical field and in pharmaceutical research, among other fields. Researchers in these fields may expand the use of ELISA analyzers as their research expands. Point-of-care diagnostic testing has become more prevalent, as there is a general trend toward decentralization in diagnostic testing. It could open up new opportunities and increase demand for ELISA analyzers by improving their portability and compactness.

There is a growing need for sophisticated diagnostic tools such as ELISA analyzers as researchers continue to search for biomarkers in fields such as immunology, cancer biology, and infectious diseases. As regulations change or quality standards are introduced, ELISA analyzers may change. Multiplex ELISA assays are becoming increasingly popular because they provide data that are more comprehensive by measuring multiple analyzers simultaneously. By multiplexing, sample volumes can be conserved and testing times can be reduced.

Key Findings of the Market Report



North America dominated the global industry for ELISA analyzers in 2022.

In terms of end-users, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market for ELISA analyzers in 2022.

Based on application, drug development led the global ELISA analyzers market in 2022. In terms of product type, automated ELISA analyzers held the majority of the global ELISA analyzers market share in 2022.

Global ELISA Analyzers Market: Growth Drivers



Wide ranges of diseases are detected using ELISA analyzers, including autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and cancers. These diseases are causing an increase in the use of ELISA analyzers, which are crucial for diagnostics.

In the ELISA industry, technological advances, such as high-throughput and automated ELISA analyzer development, can contribute significantly to its growth. With these innovations, ELISA tests can be more efficient, reduce turnaround times, and increase overall performance.

Biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences research and development can boost ELISA demand. A biomarker, drug development, and other applications of these instruments are necessary in research laboratories. Implementing screening programs and public awareness of early disease detection can increase the demand for diagnostic tools such as ELISA analyzers. Chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic liver disease may increase the demand for diagnostic tests, such as ELISAs. Decentralized diagnostic solutions and point-of-care testing may impact the ELISA analyzer market. Rapid ELISA analyzers that are portable and easy to use can be found in various healthcare settings.

Global ELISA Analyzers Market: Regional Landscape



ELISA Analyzers are expected to be in high demand in North America . Infections and the use of immunoassays in diagnosis have led North America to hold a dominant position in the global ELISA analyzer market. ELISA products with higher technological standards, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and rising chronic disease prevalence can all contribute to this growth.

Companies are entering the ELISA analyzers market in North America due to an increase in chronic and infectious diseases. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 38.4 million people worldwide live with HIV by the end of 2021. Dengue cases registered by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in the Americas totaled 2,141,240 by August 2022. As a result, infectious diseases triggered an increase in ELISA testing, increasing the demand for ELISA analyzers and driving market growth.

Global ELISA Analyzers Market: Key Players

As leading players seek to strengthen their positions, they launch new products, merge with other companies, form partnerships, and collaborate with other companies. These companies follow the latest trends in the ELISA analyzers market for lucrative revenue opportunities.



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dynex Technologies Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Monobind

Transasia Bio-Medicals

MeCan Medical Equipment CTK Biotech

Key Developments



In March 2023, Transasia-Erba pathology laboratory was inaugurated along with its 75-bed tertiary care hospital under the leadership of Padmabhushan Amir Khan. As part of their social responsibility, Transasia donated Erba analyzers located in Satara, Maharashtra, the Bel-Air Super Specialty Hospital is the latest state-of-the-art hospital of the Indian Red Cross Society. In November 2023, DYNEX Technologies launched the Agility Integra, a top-of-the-line laboratory diagnostic equipment. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries get an accurate, speedy, and flexible ELISA system. In addition to meeting FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 11, this high-throughput system provides improved software functionality.

Global ELISA Analyzers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Automated ELISA Analyzers Semi-automated ELISA Analyzers

By Application



Drug Development

Clinical Diagnosis Others

By End User



Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

