Global Structured Cabling Market To Surpass 21.55 Billion By 2030 Driven By Increasing Demand For High-Speed Data Transmission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global structured cabling market will attain a value of USD 21.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global structured cabling market is currently on a trajectory of robust growth, primarily driven by a confluence of factors. Structured cabling solutions have become integral for ensuring seamless connectivity with the ever-increasing demand for high-speed data transmission in both commercial and residential sectors.

Westford, USA, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, structured cabling systems form the backbone of modern telecommunications infrastructure, comprising a comprehensive network of hardware and cables meticulously designed to support the seamless flow of video, voice, and data signals across communication networks. These systems ensure efficient and organized connectivity within various environments, from corporate offices to data centers and industrial settings in the global structured cabling market .

Get sample copy of this report:

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Structured Cabling Market”



Pages - 157

Tables – 59 Figures – 75

The exponential growth of internet users and the widespread adoption of digital services have led to an era marked by an unprecedented surge in the accumulation of sensitive data by organizations worldwide. This data encompasses critical information, including customer records, financial transactions, and proprietary business data in the global structured cabling market.

Prominent Players in Global Structured Cabling Market



Legrand

Panduit

CommScope

Belden

Nexans

Siemon

Corning Inc.

Schneider Electric

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

ABB Ltd.

R&M

Eaton Corporation

Superior Essex

Black Box Corporation

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Prysmian Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd. Brand-Rex Ltd.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Data Center S egment to Dominate Market due to High-Speed Data Transmission

Data center segment has emerged as the dominant force in terms of revenue generation in the global structured cabling market. This supremacy can be attributed to data centers' critical role in the digital landscape. Rapid data processing and high-speed data transmission, data centers are at the forefront of this technological revolution with the increasing demand for cloud-based services.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the global structured cabling market, and this leadership position can be attributed to several key factors. One of the primary reasons for North America's supremacy is the presence of major technology players and a highly advanced technological infrastructure.

LAN Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity

LAN (Local Area Network) is poised for remarkable expansion anticipated as the fastest-growing segment in the global structured cabling market. This surge in growth is driven by the rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity, which has become a critical necessity across diverse industries, including healthcare, education, finance, and many others.

Regional market in Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing global structured cabling market, driven by several compelling factors. Foremost among these is the high adoption rate of digital technologies throughout the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have been at the forefront of this digital revolution, witnessing a surge in the deployment of advanced technologies, IoT devices, and cloud-based services.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global structured cabling market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Structured Cabling Market



In 2023, Corning made waves with the announcement of its cutting-edge Evolv structured cabling system, specifically engineered to cater to the demands of high-speed data center applications. This unveiling marked a notable stride in addressing the evolving connectivity needs of data centers in an era of escalating data transmission requirements. In 2023, Belden made a substantial acquisition by adding FS to its portfolio. FS is renowned for its expertise in manufacturing fiber optic cabling and connectivity solutions. This acquisition positions Belden to expand its offerings in the fiber optic segment, aligning with the growing reliance on fiber optics for high-speed data transmission and connectivity needs across various industries.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in the Global Structured Cabling Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Flexible Heater Market

Global Storage Water Heater Market

Global Transparent Display Market

Global Electrical Tape Market

Global Degaussing System Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter