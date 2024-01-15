JA Africa And Z Zurich Foundation Announce Finalists For The Inaugural Afrinnovate Youth Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ACCRA, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JA Africa, one of the continent's largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, and Z Zurich Foundation (ZZF), a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group, are thrilled to unveil the three finalist teams for the Inaugural AfrInnovate Youth Challenge (AYC). This prestigious competition will be held online on Thursday, January 18, showcasing the innovative solutions crafted by dynamic young minds.The three outstanding finalist teams are:.Red Heart from Cote d'Ivoire: They have developed an innovative application for managing blood donations, addressing a critical need in their community..Transcendence from South Africa: An IT-based company aiming to eliminate paper usage, contributing to a more sustainable and tech-driven future..Bet Mot from Uganda: This team is making strides in environmental sustainability by creating bricks from used plastics, offering a novel solution to the plastic waste problem.AYC serves as the annual culmination of the JA-ZZF Social Equity Program (SEP), a transformative initiative seeking to provide financial independence and equal economic participation opportunities to young Africans, empowering them to be catalysts for change. AYC celebrates the remarkable strides being made by these young Africans as they transform into budding social entrepreneurs who are pioneering tomorrow's solutions today.Through preliminary national competitions, the three standout social enterprises - Red Heart, Transcendence, and Bet Mot - have been selected to represent Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa, and Uganda, respectively at the competition. They emerged as the most outstanding projects out of 494 projects created by over 10,000 beneficiaries of the program. Projects created address local community needs, including social equity, climate action, and mental well-being.The AYC promises to be an electrifying event, showcasing the incredible potential and innovative spirit of Africa's youth. Join us in witnessing these young entrepreneurs as they vie for the coveted title on January 18, marking a momentous step towards a brighter, more sustainable future. For more information, visitAbout JA AfricaAs one of Africa's largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Africa delivers hands-on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more. JA Africa has a presence in 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively we reach more than 900,000 youth in more than 3,000 schools each year. JA Africa Works in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, DRC, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Learn more atAbout Z Zurich FoundationThe Z Zurich Foundation works alongside Zurich Insurance Group employees and other stakeholders as well as with governments and NGOs in pursuit of a future where people can thrive in the face of increasing climate hazards, where those of us feeling the stresses of life are empowered to speak up, and where the marginalized in our society can reach their full potential.The Z Zurich Foundation is a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group. It is the main vehicle by which Zurich Insurance Group delivers on its global community investment strategy. Visit the Z Zurich Foundation's website to learn more about its work: .

